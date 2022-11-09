Alpine Holiday to be held Nov. 11-12 at Columbus Catholic Schools

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The public is invited to Columbus Catholic Schools on Friday and Saturday for Alpine Holiday.

The two-day event boasts numerous events and it is open to the public.

Angela Loucks, Director of Giving and Communications, said admission is free aside from Saturday’s entertainment. You do not need to be Catholic to attend.

Alpine Holiday is Columbus Catholic Schools’ primary community fundraising event. Highlights include Friday Night Fish Fry, Craft Boutique with over 55 vendors, Kiddie Games, Saturday Night Pulled Pork Sandwich Dinner, Ugly Sweater 5K Fun Run/Walk, Silent Auction, Kids Raffle and lots of entertainment throughout the two-day event. Boogie and the Yo-Yo’z will perform on Friday night and a Comedy Show will be Saturday night.

Food and Drink

· Friday Fish Fry – November 11, 4 p.m -7 p.m.

· Saturday Pancake Brunch – Nov. 12, 8 a.m.-11 a.m.

· Saturday Pulled Pork Sandwich Dinner – Nov. 12, 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

The Friday Night Fish Fry will include homemade German Potato salad will get your weekend going. Enjoy fresh deep-fried cheese curds, walking tacos, burgers and more at the Snowflake Café – which is open all weekend. Saturday morning, is the Pancake Brunch with the help of the CCS Choir Department. Back for a second year is the delicious Pulled Pork Sandwich Dinner. Volunteers will start smoking the pork bright and early. The Dessert Cart and Horsin’ Around Ice Cream stand will be open all weekend.

Entertainment & Things to Do

· Foxfire Affair – Nov. 11, 4-6pm

· Richie Yurkovich & Polkarioty – Nov. 11, 6-8pm

· JK’s Latin Vibe Trio - November 12, 11:45 am0 p.m. (FREE Admission!)

· Ugly Sweater 5K Fun Run/Walk – Nov. 12, 8:45 a.m.

· JK’s Latin Vibe Trio - Nov. 12, 11:45 a.m.

· Sound-a-Motion Country Style Dancers – Nov. 12, 3:15 p.m.

· Comedy Show featuring Tyler Boeh & Arvin Mitchell – Nov. 12, 7:30-9 p.m.

· Breakfast Club (80′s Pop Band) – Nov. 12, 9:30-11:30 p.m. (FREE Admission!)

Alpine Holiday begins with Foxfire Affair, an up-tempo duo serving up Celtic, maritime and alternative folk music. Next up will be Richie Yurkovich & the Polkarioty Duo playing lots of polka tunes. Spectators can grab a bite at the Friday Fish Fry or Snowflake Café and enjoy the Beer Garden while taking in the performances. Then, Boogie and the Yo-Yo’z.

Begin your Saturday with the Ugly Sweater 5K Fun Run/Walk and receive a ticket to the Saturday Pancake Breakfast and a free fanny pack! There will be a Kid’s Run and medals awarded to the top three male and female participants. There’s still time to register! Our HeBrews Coffee Shop, which is run by our Middle School Student Council members, will be open serving coffee and donuts.

All throughout the day we will have live performances from local organizations such as Christ Lutheran Church Puppets, the Main Street Conservatory of Dance (including a Nutcracker Preview), Reis Martial Arts, the CCHS Jazz Band, and the ever-popular Columbus Lip Sync Competition. We round out Saturday’s entertainment with Sound-A-Motion Country Line Dancers who will be showcasing their dance moves. You’ll even get a chance to learn some basic line dance skills! We are excited to bring JK’s Latin Vibe Trio to Alpine this year. From Caribbean to Calypso, this steel drum band will get your heads bobbing and feet tapping. Then we shut down the auditorium to get ready for Comedy Show. There’s still much to do while we prepare – shopping, Kiddie Games and our Pulled Pork Sandwich Dinner – so if you have tickets to see the comedy show, do stick around!

Comedians, Arvin Mitchell and Tyler Boeh will entertain the crowd with their quick wit and humor. Tickets are still available. The comedy show is appropriate for kids over 16 years of age as both entertainers are Dry Bar Comedians, meaning no coarse language and bawdy jokes. After the Comedy Show The Breakfast Club, a totally 80′s pop band will perform.

Shopping

· Book Store – Friday 4-8pm; Saturday 9am-7pm

· Craft Boutique – Friday 4-8pm, Saturday 9am-7pm

· SpiritWear – Friday 4-8pm, Saturday 9am – 5pm

· Silent Auction – Friday 4-10pm, Saturday 9am-4:30pm

There will also be over 55 vendors. They will be in classrooms and in the hallways. Columbus apparel will also be available in the Spiritwear Room. A Silent Auction will take place in the gym. This year it will be a hybrid-- meaning some items will be paper/pen bidding at the event only and other items will be online only. Online bidding will start on Tuesday and close on Saturday.

Kid’s Activities

· Kiddie Games – Friday 4-8pm; Saturday 9am-6pm

· Kid’s Raffle Table – Friday 4-10pm, Saturday 9am-4:30pm

· Ugly Sweater Kid’s Fun Run – Saturday at 8:45am

· Puppet Show – 9:00am

Kiddie Games will take place all weekend long; and our Kid’s Raffle Table features lots of amazing toys donated by our families. Kids can take a chance at the spinning wheel and win some fun prizes!

The 24 Days of Christmas Calendar Raffle

Every year our biggest fundraiser for Alpine Holiday is our raffle. This year’s Grand Prize will be $10,000 cash awarded on Nov. 12 at 7:30pm just before the Comedy Show. Then, there’s 23 more chances to win gift certificates and cash from Nov. 14 until Dec. 19. Every winner gets his/her ticket put back into the drawing, and only 3,000 tickets have been printed.

Grand Prize Sponsors include: Altmann Builders, Burnett Transit, Century 21 Gold Key Realty, Draxler Transport, Inc., Lang Furniture, Andy & Jill Martin, Nagoya Japanese Sushi & Steak House, Nasonville Dairy, Spencer Machine & Fabrication, LLC and Weiler Convenience Stores. Our cash prize and event sponsors include: Brock & Decker Real Estate, Circle the Date, Felker Brothers, Forward Bank, Rita Hannaman, Hawkins Ash CPAs, Maurer Roofing, Pittsville Laundromat, Pour Choices, Reigel Plumbing, Rembs Funeral Home, Split Ends, Sternweis & Sons, Weiland Inspections, Wisconsin Homes, and Wiskerchen Cheese. We thank all these businesses and individuals for making our Calendar Raffle possible!

Marshfield Columbus is located at 710 S Columbus Ave. in Marshfield.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.