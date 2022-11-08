News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wisconsin man charged in federal court with threatening Evers

Gov. Tony Evers
Gov. Tony Evers
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin man has been charged in federal court with threatening Gov. Tony Evers.

An affidavit unsealed Monday charges Michael A. Yaker, of Village of Windsor, Wis., with sending emails threatening Evers on Oct. 27. It also says Yaker posted Facebook messages threatening the governor.

A Dane County detective wrote that he recognized the originating email as Yaker’s because of a long string of threat investigations dating to 2010.

A court file showed a warrant was issued for Yaker. No phone listing could be found for him.

Evers, a Democrat, is seeking a second term in Tuesday’s election against Republican Tim Michels.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northern Wisconsin band performing in Rose Bowl Parade
Spencer man killed in Florence County crash
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
1 dead in Taylor County crash
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Missing Stevens Point woman determined to be safe

Latest News

Polls are open from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Marathon County election officials prepared for voters to cast their ballots
Election Day is here and here are some suggestions for voting on election day.
What to know ahead of going to the polls to cast your ballot
The 7 Things You Need To Know For Tuesday, November 8th, 2022
The 7 Things You Need To Know For Tuesday, November 8th, 2022
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing