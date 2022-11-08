News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wisconsin man charged in fed court with threatening Evers

A Wisconsin man has been charged in federal court with threatening Gov. Tony Evers
Tony Evers in Chippewa Falls
Tony Evers in Chippewa Falls(WEAU)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 7:28 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man has been charged in federal court with threatening Gov. Tony Evers.

An affidavit unsealed Monday charges Michael A. Yaker, of Village of Windsor, Wis., with sending emails threatening Evers on Oct. 27. It also says Yaker posted Facebook messages threatening the governor.

A Dane County detective wrote that he recognized the originating email as Yaker's because of a long string of threat investigations dating to 2010.

A court file showed a warrant was issued for Yaker. No phone listing could be found for him.

Evers, a Democrat, is seeking a second term in Tuesday’s election against Republican Tim Michels.

Most Read

Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Missing Stevens Point woman determined to be safe
Car crash in Portage County leaves man dead
1 dead in Taylor County crash
Spencer man killed in Florence County crash
Northern Wisconsin band performing in Rose Bowl Parade

Latest News

Wisconsin absentee ballot
Wisconsin judge won’t order sequestering of absentee ballots
Hartland Apartment Fire
Police update cause of death for mother in Wisconsin fire
Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, left, and Democratic gubernatorial...
Wisconsin candidates make final push ahead of Election Day
As midterms near, clergy preach politics and civics lessons