WCHA officials urge drivers to use caution on roadways as green light legislation passes

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin County Highway Association (WCHA) officials remind drivers to drive safely in work zones and urge drivers to be aware of the upcoming winter conditions and of the use of fluorescent green warning lights on municipal vehicles throughout Wisconsin.

In their last session, the legislature passed new lighting options for municipal vehicles, allowing the use of fluorescent green warning lights on municipal vehicles.

Robbie Krejci P.E., St. Croix County Highway Commissioner and Chairman of the WCHA Legislative Committee, urges people to drive carefully in highway work zones as the construction season comes to a close throughout Wisconsin. Krejci said, “These new lighting options have proven to increase driver awareness significantly, creating a safer winter driving experience for the public, along with the safety of our operators clearing snow on roadways across the state.” Krejci also reminds drivers that as the weather turns to winter, county priorities shift to winter maintenance activities.

Roland Hawk P.E., Wood County Highway Commissioner and President of the WCHA says, “These lighting options will help drivers to distinguish between our operators attempting to clear the lanes of travel for the public and the private section plowing parking lots and driveways, creating a safer environment for all.”

The WCHA tells drivers to watch for the new green warning lights in combination with the traditional yellow warning lights helping drivers to be more aware of municipal vehicles working on the roadways, as the winter season in Wisconsin approaches, and as always please slow down and drive with care.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.