Wausau voters talk about issues important to them

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - People on the streets of Wausau Monday evening all had a similar message. It’s our duty to make ourselves heard and stand up for what we believe in.

“For me this election is important. The economy, gas prices, securing our borders, schools, our children, what they’re being taught,” said voter Marie Becker.

Becker is going a step further. She’s volunteering as an election inspector, verifying voter identification.

“The course the country’s on just doesn’t feel right to me. The last two years have been not good and it’s time to get back on track,” Becker said.

Denis Gack said he wants to eliminate tax loopholes for the wealthy and big corporations.

“I am particularly concerned about wealth and income disparity. To me that is my big hot-button issue,” Gack said.

For David Hale, it’s more about the impacts on his daily life and the students he encourages to learn about civic involvement.

“I’m a teacher, so any issues that deal with education,” Hale said.

Tia Misoni voted early. She said convenience is a major factor for herself and her husband. She’s teaching her kids at an early age the value of being involved in the voting process.

“It should be interesting to see young voter turnout and what really happens,” Misoni said.

Gack said the most important thing is to be informed before heading out to the polls.

“If you’re going to go vote, you know what you’re voting about. You should understand. You should take some time to study the issues. Really get an idea of what the candidates stand for and what they don’t,” he said.

