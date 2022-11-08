News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wausau voters talk about issues important to them

By Drew Sutherland
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - People on the streets of Wausau Monday evening all had a similar message. It’s our duty to make ourselves heard and stand up for what we believe in.

“For me this election is important. The economy, gas prices, securing our borders, schools, our children, what they’re being taught,” said voter Marie Becker.

Becker is going a step further. She’s volunteering as an election inspector, verifying voter identification.

“The course the country’s on just doesn’t feel right to me. The last two years have been not good and it’s time to get back on track,” Becker said.

Denis Gack said he wants to eliminate tax loopholes for the wealthy and big corporations.

“I am particularly concerned about wealth and income disparity. To me that is my big hot-button issue,” Gack said.

For David Hale, it’s more about the impacts on his daily life and the students he encourages to learn about civic involvement.

“I’m a teacher, so any issues that deal with education,” Hale said.

Tia Misoni voted early. She said convenience is a major factor for herself and her husband. She’s teaching her kids at an early age the value of being involved in the voting process.

“It should be interesting to see young voter turnout and what really happens,” Misoni said.

Gack said the most important thing is to be informed before heading out to the polls.

“If you’re going to go vote, you know what you’re voting about. You should understand. You should take some time to study the issues. Really get an idea of what the candidates stand for and what they don’t,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Missing Stevens Point woman determined to be safe
Northern Wisconsin band performing in Rose Bowl Parade
1 dead in Taylor County crash
Spencer man killed in Florence County crash
Car crash in Portage County leaves man dead

Latest News

Radke sends a kick in practice at the Hodag Dome.
Hello, My Name Is: Cooper Radke
Pulse of the Community
Pulse of the Community
East Gate Hall in Marathon Park is one of six voting locations throughout Wausau.
Poll workers preach education and patience for Election Day
Republicans close to securing supermajority in Wisconsin legislature