U.S. DOJ to monitor polls in 2 Wisconsin cities during multi-state effort

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The U.S. Department of Justice will be monitoring compliance with federal voting rights in two Wisconsin cities as part of a multi-state effort on Election Day.

The agency revealed Monday that it would be monitoring 24 states on Nov. 8 and/or early voting during midterm elections. In Wisconsin, officials will review the City of Milwaukee and City of Racine.

The Justice Department explained that its Civil Rights Division’s Voting Section will enforce civil provisions of federal statutes that protect the right to vote.

The DOJ noted that the Civil Rights Division has regularly monitored elections across the country since the Voting Rights Act of 1965 passed. The public can also make complaints about potential violations through the agency’s call center, at 800-253-3931, or they can submit a complaint online.

The Justice Department also reminded voters that complaints related to disruptions at polling places should be reported immediately to a local election official. Complaints related to violence, threats of violence or intimidation should be reported to police. The complaints should then also be reported to the Justice Department, officials noted.

The full list of jurisdictions that will be monitored for compliance are:

City of Bethel, Alaska;

Dillingham Census Area, Alaska;

Kusilvak Census Area, Alaska;

Sitka City-Borough, Alaska;

Maricopa County, Arizona;

Navajo County, Arizona;

Pima County, Arizona;

Pinal County, Arizona;

Yavapai County, Arizona;

Newton County, Arkansas;

Los Angeles County, California;

Sonoma County, California;

Broward County, Florida;

Miami-Dade County, Florida;

Palm Beach County, Florida;

Cobb County, Georgia;

Fulton County, Georgia;

Gwinnett County, Georgia;

Town of Clinton, Massachusetts;

City of Everett, Massachusetts;

City of Fitchburg, Massachusetts;

City of Leominster, Massachusetts;

City of Malden, Massachusetts;

City of Methuen, Massachusetts;

City of Randolph, Massachusetts;

City of Salem, Massachusetts;

Prince George’s County, Maryland;

City of Detroit, Michigan;

City of Flint, Michigan;

City of Grand Rapids, Michigan;

City of Pontiac, Michigan;

City of Southfield, Michigan;

City of Minneapolis, Minnesota;

Hennepin County, Minnesota;

Ramsey County, Minnesota;

Cole County, Missouri;

Alamance County, North Carolina;

Columbus County, North Carolina;

Harnett County, North Carolina;

Mecklenburg County, North Carolina;

Wayne County, North Carolina;

Middlesex County, New Jersey;

Bernalillo County, New Mexico;

San Juan County, New Mexico;

Clark County, Nevada;

Washoe County, Nevada;

Queens County, New York;

Cuyahoga County, Ohio;

Berks County, Pennsylvania;

Centre County, Pennsylvania;

Lehigh County, Pennsylvania;

Luzerne County, Pennsylvania;

Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania;

City of Pawtucket, Rhode Island;

Horry County, South Carolina;

Dallas County, Texas;

Harris County, Texas;

Waller County, Texas;

San Juan County, Utah;

City of Manassas, Virginia;

City of Manassas Park, Virginia;

Prince William County, Virginia;

City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and,

City of Racine, Wisconsin.

