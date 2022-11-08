Stevens Point votes on marijuana referendum

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - On Tuesday, voters in Stevens Point will decide if they think recreational marijuana use should be legal. While it won’t immediately, or directly, impact the city even if it passes, the city’s mayor says it’s still important to address.

In 2018 Portage County voters overwhelmingly voted to support legalizing medical marijuana. Tuesday we’ll find out if that same support stands for recreational adult use.

In summary, the referendum question asks if you think adults using recreational marijuana should be legal, taxed and regulated like alcohol.

“Advisory referendums are really just kind of a straw poll if you will,” said Mayor Mike Wiza, Stevens Point.

This referendum won’t change anything in Stevens Point because it’s an advisory referendum. If it passes it will not legalize marijuana. It simply measures public opinion. That’s opposed to several other transportation referendums on the Stevens Point ballot which are binding.

“Binding means it’s a form of democracy where we have a big vote and the municipality or the state is forced to do something because it’s the will of the people.”

Why vote on it if it won’t physically do something? Mayor Wiza says it tells our legislators what we want them to work on.

“This is just kind of sending a message to the state once again, that the citizens either feel they should or should not legalize the use of marijuana,” said Mayor Wiza.

Mayor Wiza said there is a bigger picture to the marijuana debate.

“It’s very difficult for municipalities to make ends meet,” said Mayor Wiza.

The city’s had to cut back on emergency services like law enforcement and paramedics to make ends meet, according to Mayor Wiza.

“If we were to legalize and regulate medicinal or recreational marijuana use like other states, have that as a revenue source, and that allows me to fix potholes or to provide services and I can’t overlook that fact at all,” said Mayor Wiza.

There is several other referendums including one railroad and three road transportation referendums for voters to decide on. They all detail how much the projects will cost, but Mayor Wiza said it won’t change voters’ taxes.

About three months ago, voters decided to pass a referendum that the city must go to a public vote on any road projects over $1M.

That came about because of the controversy over the Business 51 project. So here we are, four road project referendum projects on the ballot tomorrow.

“None of the four questions are going to impact our property taxes anymore or less than any other year, but because that binding referendum passed in August, I now have to ask the citizens of Stevens Point if they think these are valuable. If they weren’t valuable I wouldn’t have them on a referendum,” said Mayor Wiza.

The people who put the binding referendum forward in response to the Business 51 project, according to Mayor Wiza, have publicly stated they support all four of those referendum questions.

Mayor Wiza encourages you to do your research before you cast your vote. You can find information on the referendums on the City of Stevens Point website.

