Republicans close to securing supermajority in Wisconsin legislature

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - While every election has the ability to impact the laws people interact with regularly, November’s midterm general election has the potential to change the course of Wisconsin history.

“If you look at it historically in Wisconsin, there are very few, hardly any overturning of those vetoes; I mean, there’s virtually none,” Ed Miller, Professor Emeritus of Political Science at UW-Stevens Point said. “But if the Republicans secure a veto-proof majority, they can overturn all of these. So, history in Wisconsin will be turned on its head.”

Republicans are close to securing a supermajority in the legislature that would effectively take away the governor’s most powerful tool, the veto.

The state legislature is made up of 33 senators and 99 assembly representatives. In order for a party to hold a supermajority and override the governor’s veto, they need to have a two-thirds majority. Republicans only need one Senate seat and five representatives.

One of the seats being targeted is in Stevens Point, the 71st Assembly District which Katrina Shankland has held for the past decade.

“I really support divided government. I think if Republicans gain a supermajority in the legislature, what will happen is we’ll see even more extremism and we’ll see less working together and the majority of people in this district and across the state support bipartisanship, working together, collaboration, and really solving their problems on a day to day basis.”

She believes there is more transparency and accountability too.

Miller said the reason the supermajority is even possible is due to gerrymandering. There have been more votes for Democratic candidates in the legislature by number than Republicans, but the way the districts are split up puts Republicans ahead.

“They have said that they are going to pass all of the bills that the governor had vetoed,” Miller said of the Republican legislators.

Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed nearly every major Republican bill, more than 100 items during his time in office. If Republicans gain a supermajority and Tim Michels wins the election, it is likely Michels will not have to use that veto power and would sign those initiatives the legislature sends him, like expanding public funding of private schools, limiting certain aspects of local government, and reorganize how elections are conducted.

“So they could, possibly, change who certifies elections, and so they could overturn the election in Wisconsin, like for president,” Miller explained.

If Republicans gain a supermajority and Gov. Evers is reelected, there would be more friction, but they would likely be able to pass what they want unless Gov. Evers would be able to convince some Republicans not to agree with the party on particular issues.

