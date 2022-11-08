News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Portage County executive vetoes budget amendment

(wsaw)
By Sean White
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Portage County Executive John Pavelski vetoed a budget amendment that would fund $240,135 out of the Portage County Capital Projects Fund for monitoring wells in the Village of Nelsonville, which has a population of 161.

“Capital improvement projects are designed to fund projects that benefit the County as a whole, for all citizens that are affected and/or have access to what those funds are used for. If we open up this pandora’s box of County funds, we could have other municipalities, areas, or groups within the County requesting funds for their projects as well,” says Pavelski.

Pavelski went on to say, “There are other funds available through the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF), that are more appropriate for the concerns of Nelsonville residents. In fact, the application for funding this exact project via SLFRF had already been submitted by the Portage County Land and Water Conservation Committee prior to last Tuesday’s action.”

“The County budget is very tight this year,” Pavelski says. “A majority of that money has already been allocated. Increased costs of living, and more expensive goods and materials because of inflation due to poor fiscal policy at the Federal level are the reasons for our tight budget. I’m not going to make the same mistakes they are making. The most important part of my job is to keep a balanced budget and be fiscally responsible to the voters who elected me.”

Pavelski ended by saying, “With such a tight budget we have to be careful how we handle our finances early on because we don’t know what lies ahead with the economy and other budget amendments. I want to be as wise as possible with the County’s resources.”

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Missing Stevens Point woman determined to be safe
Car crash in Portage County leaves man dead
1 dead in Taylor County crash
Spencer man killed in Florence County crash
Northern Wisconsin band performing in Rose Bowl Parade

Latest News

East Gate Hall in Marathon Park is one of six voting locations throughout Wausau.
Poll workers preach education and patience for Election Day
Republicans close to securing supermajority in Wisconsin legislature
Election 2022 - Balance of power in Wisconsin
What Tuesday's election could mean for the balance of power in Wisconsin
It is an advisory referendum and will not legalize recreational marijuana immediately if it...
Stevens Point residents will vote on marijuana referendum
There is one marijuana referendum and four transportation referendums on the Stevens Point...
Stevens Point votes on marijuana referendum