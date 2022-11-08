Portage County executive vetoes budget amendment

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Portage County Executive John Pavelski vetoed a budget amendment that would fund $240,135 out of the Portage County Capital Projects Fund for monitoring wells in the Village of Nelsonville, which has a population of 161.

“Capital improvement projects are designed to fund projects that benefit the County as a whole, for all citizens that are affected and/or have access to what those funds are used for. If we open up this pandora’s box of County funds, we could have other municipalities, areas, or groups within the County requesting funds for their projects as well,” says Pavelski.

Pavelski went on to say, “There are other funds available through the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF), that are more appropriate for the concerns of Nelsonville residents. In fact, the application for funding this exact project via SLFRF had already been submitted by the Portage County Land and Water Conservation Committee prior to last Tuesday’s action.”

“The County budget is very tight this year,” Pavelski says. “A majority of that money has already been allocated. Increased costs of living, and more expensive goods and materials because of inflation due to poor fiscal policy at the Federal level are the reasons for our tight budget. I’m not going to make the same mistakes they are making. The most important part of my job is to keep a balanced budget and be fiscally responsible to the voters who elected me.”

Pavelski ended by saying, “With such a tight budget we have to be careful how we handle our finances early on because we don’t know what lies ahead with the economy and other budget amendments. I want to be as wise as possible with the County’s resources.”

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.