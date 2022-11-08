News and First Alert Weather App
Poll workers preach education and patience for Election Day

East Gate Hall in Marathon Park is one of six voting locations throughout Wausau.(WSAW)
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - There will be about 150 trained poll workers throughout Wausau on Election Day.

City workers began setting up East Gate Hall in Marathon Park, one of the six voting locations, Monday afternoon.

But amongst all the preparation by the city, the City Clerk said the main goal is for voters to be educated and make the most of their experience.

“We really want to make sure we get voter education out there,” says Kaitlyn Bernarde, City Clerk, Wausau. " So that way they know when the election is, what will be on their ballot, and just making sure that we help our voters have a positive experience on Election Day.”

Bernade preached that both voters and poll workers should exercise plenty of patience come Election Day, as they are expecting a significant voter turnout.

To learn more about the election and where you can vote, click here.

