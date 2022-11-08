First Alert Weather: Election Day to be followed by scattered showers

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Temperature whiplash and a roller coaster ride of weather conditions on tap for the week. Temperatures climb through the mid-week, peaking with highs in the 60s. The warm-up to feature scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. A big plunge in temperatures heading into the weekend, down to the 20s and 30s with a chance for snow showers.

Election Day Forecast: A tad chilly if you plan to head out to the polls Tuesday morning. Clouds with temperatures starting the mid-30s. Highs to warm towards the mid to upper 40s for the afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies to remain. Windy conditions expected with gusts up to 25 mph out of the southeast. Before polls close Tuesday evening, plan for temperatures in the low to mid-40s.

Scattered showers arrive across the area Tuesday night. Scattered showers will be possible at times Wednesday with clouds, but mild highs rising in the upper 50s to 60. A slow-moving cold front approaches the region Wednesday night, bringing additional rounds for rain through Thursday. A risk for scattered thunderstorms Thursday. Storms will not be severe in nature, although there is the potential for strong storms to produce strong gusty winds and downpours.

A cold blast of air arrives by the end of the week. Blustery and chilly conditions on tap for Friday and the upcoming weekend. Friday to feature a chance for snow showers.

Falling temperatures throughout the day Friday as morning highs start off in the mid-30s, but drop into the 20s by the afternoon. Saturday is mostly cloudy and breezy with a chance of snow showers. Highs only in the upper 20s to around 30. Next Sunday, November 13th is partly sunny and chilly with highs in the low 30s.

