Veterans Memorial Benefits Seminar to be held Nov. 9 in Weston

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Saying your final goodbye to a loved one is never easy. But a seminar this week is hoping to ease the burden for families of veterans by informing them of their rights and benefits.

Managing funeral director Shawn Smith said there is sometimes confusion about what a veteran is entitled to at the time of their funeral.

“Probably one of the things we see the most is families coming in believing that the VA is going to take care of all of the expenses regarding a veteran’s funeral,” said Smith.

Smith said the instance of that happening is quite low. He said there are a few things veterans can do to help their loved ones prepare.

“It really depends upon their character of service. So one of the things they want to make sure that they have is their DD 214, and that they’re honorably discharged. That’s going to be the first thing that we’re going to look for. Every veteran as long as they receive an honorable discharge is eligible for military honors, which would include two personnel from the branch in which they served to fold and present the American flag, taps and also a firing detail.”

Smith said conversations about funeral wishes ahead of time can help families when the time comes.

“It’s not something that I think anybody really wants to talk about. But you know, as we talk to families, we say that it is a conversation of once in a lifetime. If you do have the conversation, and your family knows they’re much more prepared to be able to meet with us at the time of need,” said Smith.

The event is free to attend. Call 715-350-8242 to sign up.

The seminar is Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 11 a.m. at Becca’s Cafe in Weston. It is located at 4002 Schofield Ave. in Weston.

