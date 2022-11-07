News and First Alert Weather App
Reports: Packers pass rusher Rashan Gary suffers torn ACL

Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) reads the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense during a...
Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) reads the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense during a NFL football game, Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Menendez)(Alex Menendez | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The hits keep coming for the Green Bay Packers. Pass rusher Rashan Gary tore his ACL during the loss to the Lions in Detroit Saturday, according to reporters with the NFL Network and ESPN.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says Gary will have an MRI to determine if there is additional damage.

A torn ACL would end Gary’s season. Gary was carted to the locker room after suffering the knee injury during the third quarter.

The Packers lost 15-9 in Detroit Sunday, extending their losing streak to five.

Gary was one of several players injured in the game: WR Romeo Doubs (ankle), RB Aaron Jones (ankle), CB Eric Stokes (knee, ankle), DE Rashan Gary (knee) WR Christian Watson (concussion) and LB Krys Barnes (concussion).

