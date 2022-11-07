News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Opioid overdose medication to be available at 17 location at UWSP

Mac Paszkiewicz installs a Naloxone box with an opioid reversal drug at Baldwin Hall, one of 17...
Mac Paszkiewicz installs a Naloxone box with an opioid reversal drug at Baldwin Hall, one of 17 locations at UW-Stevens Point where they are being placed to help prevent overdose deaths(UWSP)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting Monday, the opioid overdose reversal drug Naloxone will be available for public use at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

Seventeen Nalox-Zone boxes are being installed in residence halls and buildings with high public use. These include Dreyfus University Center, DeBot Dining Center Marshfield Clinic Health System Champions Hall and Noel Fine Arts Center.

The Nalox-Zone Box Program aims to distribute as many boxes as possible across the state of Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Voices for Recovery provides these life-saving measures for free. Each Nalox-Zone box includes two Narcan nasal sprays, masks for rescue breathing and simple instructions on how to use the medication.

Naloxone, a medicine commonly referred to by the brand name Narcan, can save lives if administered immediately after someone shows signs of an opioid overdose.

In 2021, two UW-Milwaukee students overdosed and died after taking counterfeit prescription pills laced with fentanyl. Their parents are among those advocating for Nalox-Zone boxes to be installed on campuses throughout the state.

UW-Stevens Point has had no overdose deaths on campus. University Police are among local officers who carry Narcan, and University officers have not had to use it on campus.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Missing Stevens Point woman determined to be safe
Car crash in Portage County leaves man dead
Market will remain open on Saturdays from 8 am-12 pm throughout the season.
Wausau Winter Market returns to Whitewater Music Hall
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick...
Packers lose in turnover-ridden performance in Detroit 15-9
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34

Latest News

1 dead in Taylor County crash
Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) reads the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense during a...
Reports: Packers pass rusher Rashan Gary suffers torn ACL
Veterans Memorial Benefits Seminar to be held Nov. 9 in Weston
Sunrise 7 - Nov. 7, 2022
7 Things You Need To Know For Monday, November 7th, 2022