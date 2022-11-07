Opioid overdose medication to be available at 17 location at UWSP

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting Monday, the opioid overdose reversal drug Naloxone will be available for public use at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

Seventeen Nalox-Zone boxes are being installed in residence halls and buildings with high public use. These include Dreyfus University Center, DeBot Dining Center Marshfield Clinic Health System Champions Hall and Noel Fine Arts Center.

The Nalox-Zone Box Program aims to distribute as many boxes as possible across the state of Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Voices for Recovery provides these life-saving measures for free. Each Nalox-Zone box includes two Narcan nasal sprays, masks for rescue breathing and simple instructions on how to use the medication.

Naloxone, a medicine commonly referred to by the brand name Narcan, can save lives if administered immediately after someone shows signs of an opioid overdose.

In 2021, two UW-Milwaukee students overdosed and died after taking counterfeit prescription pills laced with fentanyl. Their parents are among those advocating for Nalox-Zone boxes to be installed on campuses throughout the state.

UW-Stevens Point has had no overdose deaths on campus. University Police are among local officers who carry Narcan, and University officers have not had to use it on campus.

