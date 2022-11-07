News and First Alert Weather App
Northern Wisconsin band performing in Rose Bowl Parade

(KBTX)
By Sean White
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Northwoods Marching Band will be the first band from Northern Wisconsin to perform in the 134-year history of the Rose Bowl Parade.

The band is composed of student-musicians from Antigo, Lakeland D.C. Everest, Merrill, Mosinee, Northland Pines, Three Lakes, and Wausau East who will perform together to make up the nearly 400-member band.

Amy Wainscott, the 2023 Pasadena Tournament of Roses President, announced the theme this year is “Turning the Corner. Explained Wainscott, “Turning a corner means rising above – alone, or with family, friends, and community. This year, as we turn the corner together, we share in the hope, beauty, and joy of what 2023 will bring.”

One of the ways in which students will showcase their state is through a unique musical composition crafted by Joe Finnegan and Mike Leckrone (retired), director of the University of Wisconsin Marching Band. The musical piece, “Beautiful Wisconsin,” celebrates our nation and Wisconsin, and is a combination of “On Wisconsin” and “America the Beautiful.”

The band will march along the 5.5-mile parade route in front of nearly 1 million attendees from around the world during the “Tournament of Roses Parade” on Jan. 2nd.

Students have been working diligently to raise funds for the trip, which costs about $2,500 per student. Members of the community who would like to help students and assist with the costs associated with the trip may use the QR code below.

Members of the community who would like to help students in need of assistance defray the costs...
Members of the community who would like to help students in need of assistance defray the costs associated with the trip may use the QR code.(D.C. Everest)

