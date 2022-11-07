News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Nestle recalls some chocolate chip cookie dough tubs

A limited quantity of Nestle Toll House Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough is being recalled by...
A limited quantity of Nestle Toll House Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough is being recalled by the company.(Source: FDA/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Nestlé USA is recalling three batches of its Nestlé Toll House Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough tubs because they may contain soft plastic film.

The batches - 22135554RR, 22145554RR and 22155554RR - were produced from Aug. 1 - 3 and distributed to retailers across the U.S.

They have best-by dates of Jan. 28 through Jan. 30, 2023.

The company said there are no reports of illnesses or injuries.

People who bought the products should return them for a replacement or refund.

Customers with questions can contact Nestlé USA at (800) 681-1678 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern.

More information is available on the Food and Drug Administration’s website.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Missing Stevens Point woman determined to be safe
Car crash in Portage County leaves man dead
Market will remain open on Saturdays from 8 am-12 pm throughout the season.
Wausau Winter Market returns to Whitewater Music Hall
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick...
Packers lose in turnover-ridden performance in Detroit 15-9
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34

Latest News

FILE - In this aerial photo made in a flight provided by mediccorps.org, damage from Hurricane...
US: Federal aid to Florida for Hurricane Ian tops $2B
An ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday admitted he had interfered in U.S....
‘Putin’s chef’ admits to interfering in US elections
The Powerball jackpot has reached $700 million, which Powerball says is the fifth largest in...
Q&A: A look at $1.9B Powerball jackpot, how it grew so large
Marathon County Clerk warns of fraudulent calls saying polls are closed, calls should be reported to authorities
FILE – Election officials said that some Tennessee voters have cast ballots in the wrong...
Number of wrong ballots cast in Nashville now more than 430