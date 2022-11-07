News and First Alert Weather App
Marathon County Clerk warns of fraudulent calls saying polls are closed, calls should be reported to authorities

(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Clerk’s Office is warning voters of fraudulent calls stating their polling place will be closed on Election Day.

“It’s important that anyone receiving one of these calls know that this is a scam,” shared Marathon County Clerk Kim Trueblood. “All designated polling locations in Marathon County will be open tomorrow.”

In most instances, the fraudsters call an elderly person and ask who they will be voting for before informing them that their polling place will be closed on Election Day. The fraudulent calls appear to be coming from a phone number that has been spoofed, a tactic used to disguise the actual number the call is originating from so the call appears to be from a trusted source with a local area code or legitimate phone number.

All designated polling locations in Marathon County will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, for voting.

Marathon County residents who receive these calls are asked to report it to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office by calling 715-261-1200.

