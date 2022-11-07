Investigators discover family of 6 killed by murder-suicide in Hartland house fire

HARTLAND, Wis. (AP) - Officials say a woman thought by police to have been killed by her husband along with her four children who were found dead after a fire at their Wisconsin apartment last month actually died by suicide.

Initially, the deaths were thought to be the result of the fire, but after local and state investigators worked the case, they found all six people had sustained gunshot wounds and determined the husband, Connor McKisick, had died of a self-inflicted gunshot at their home in the Lake Country community of Hartland on Oct. 21.

A statement from Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko on Monday said the Waukesha County Medical Examiner’s Office had now determined that Jessica McKisick’s gunshot wound was also self-inflicted.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.