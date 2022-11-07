News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Roller coaster weather ahead

By Audrey Leigh
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A roller coaster ride of weather on tap for the work week. First, the roller coaster climbs through the mid-week, peaking with highs in the 60s. Temperatures plummet by the end of the week as highs drop to the 30s. The temperature swing comes with a chance for rain and snow.

Buckle up for a roller coaster ride this week as temperature warm then take a fall.
Buckle up for a roller coaster ride this week as temperature warm then take a fall.(WSAW)

The work week starts off with mostly sunny skies Monday and highs in the mid to upper 40s. Increasing clouds for the overnight hours with lows dropping to freezing-point. Election Day on Tuesday is going to be dry, but cloudy. A tad chilly if you plan to head out to vote Tuesday morning. By midday and for the afternoon Tuesday, temperature readings will be running in the 50s.

Partly to mostly cloudy and a bit milder on Tuesday.
Partly to mostly cloudy and a bit milder on Tuesday.(WSAW)

Scattered showers arrive across the northern half of the area Tuesday night. Scattered showers will be possible at times Wednesday with clouds, but mild highs rising in the upper 50s to 60. A slow-moving cold front approaches the region Wednesday night, bringing additional rounds for rain. Overcast Thursday with periods of moderate rainfall. A front Thursday night will brings a risk for scattered thunderstorms. Storms will not be severe in nature, although there is the potential for strong storms to produce strong gusty winds and downpours.

A cold blast of air arrives by the end of the week. Blustery and chilly conditions on tap for Friday and the upcoming weekend. Friday to feature a chance for snow showers. Falling temperatures throughout the day Friday as morning highs start off near 40, but drop into the 30s by the afternoon. Saturday is mostly cloudy and breezy with a chance of snow showers. Highs only in the upper 20s to around 30. Next Sunday, November 13th is partly sunny and chilly with highs in the low 30s.

