Cincinnati Zoo welcomes 3 orphaned manatees

Three new manatees arrive at the Cincinnati Zoo.
By Fox 19 digital staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) -Three orphaned manatees arrived at the Cincinnati Zoo Sunday.

Calliope, Piccolina and Soleil were in critical care at ZooTampa at Lowry Park in Florida.

The zoo says they are well enough to start their second-stage rehab care in Cincinnati.

Since 1999, the zoo has cared for more than two dozen manatees after joining with the Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership.

Visitors wishing to see the manatees can do so this week.

