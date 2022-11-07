Annual Sentry United Way campaign sets record, raises $1.3 million for Portage County

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Sentry employees and the Sentry Insurance Foundation have again shown their steadfast commitment to the community with the announcement of $1,300,577 in support of the United Way of Portage County.

Sentry announced this year’s total last week at a private virtual event. The amount raised includes employee pledges, special events fundraising, and a matching donation from the Sentry foundation. That total accounts for more than 40 percent of the United Way’s 2022 community goal of $3,125,000.

Sentry presented the $1.3 million check to Sue Wilcox, United Way of Portage County Executive Director, during the virtual campaign coordinator celebration. “I am here with you today to extend my sincere gratitude, my heartfelt thanks, and my overwhelming pride of community to all of you. With my retirement edging ever closer at the end of this year, I can tell you with all the love in my heart that you have made my time with this United Way an absolute joy,” Wilcox said.

Pete McPartland, Sentry Chairman of the Board, President, and CEO, recognized campaign participants saying, “I want to thank the Sentry associates and Sentry leadership for creating an environment where we are able to be such a generous, enthusiastic contributor to the United Way campaign.”

United Way of Portage County focuses on the most vulnerable populations in our community through collaboration with 32 partner programs and two initiatives with an emphasis on education, financial stability, and health—the building blocks for a good quality of life and a strong community.

2015 marked the first year the Sentry United Way campaign topped $1 million. With this year’s donation, Sentry employees and the Sentry Insurance Foundation have contributed more than $20 million to the United Way of Portage County since 2000.

