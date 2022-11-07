News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

1 dead in Taylor County crash

(WITN)
By Sean White
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIB LAKE, Wis. (WSAW) - A 32-year-old man has died as a result of a traffic crash Sunday night near Rib Lake.

Investigators from the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office said the driver, Daniel Resch, of Ogema struck a utility pole and died at the scene. The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on County Road C just north of Bonde Avenue in the Town of Rib Lake. Resch lost control and rolled over several times before coming to an abrupt stop after striking the utility pole. Authorities said speed and alcohol were a factor.

Taylor County Sheriff’s, Rib Lake Fire and Medical, as well as MedVac all responded.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Missing Stevens Point woman determined to be safe
Car crash in Portage County leaves man dead
Market will remain open on Saturdays from 8 am-12 pm throughout the season.
Wausau Winter Market returns to Whitewater Music Hall
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick...
Packers lose in turnover-ridden performance in Detroit 15-9
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34

Latest News

Mac Paszkiewicz installs a Naloxone box with an opioid reversal drug at Baldwin Hall, one of 17...
Opioid overdose medication to be available at 17 location at UWSP
Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) reads the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense during a...
Reports: Packers pass rusher Rashan Gary suffers torn ACL
Veterans Memorial Benefits Seminar to be held Nov. 9 in Weston
Sunrise 7 - Nov. 7, 2022
7 Things You Need To Know For Monday, November 7th, 2022