1 dead in Taylor County crash

RIB LAKE, Wis. (WSAW) - A 32-year-old man has died as a result of a traffic crash Sunday night near Rib Lake.

Investigators from the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office said the driver, Daniel Resch, of Ogema struck a utility pole and died at the scene. The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on County Road C just north of Bonde Avenue in the Town of Rib Lake. Resch lost control and rolled over several times before coming to an abrupt stop after striking the utility pole. Authorities said speed and alcohol were a factor.

Taylor County Sheriff’s, Rib Lake Fire and Medical, as well as MedVac all responded.

