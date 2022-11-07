1 dead, 2 injured in multi-vehicle crash

FLORENCE, Wis. (WSAW) - An 18-year-old Spencer man died in a two-vehicle accident just after 2 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 2 near Westrin Road.

Deputies arrived along with fire and rescue to find an eastbound vehicle, driven by the Spencer man, crossed the center line and struck a westbound vehicle head-on occupied by two males from Crystal Falls, Michigan and the other from Magnolia, Texas.

The Spencer man was pronounced dead at the scene while the two males from the other vehicle were transported to the Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson in Iron Mountain, Michigan in serious condition.

The crash remains under investigation by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol. The names of the individuals have not been released.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.