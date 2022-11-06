News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau Winter Market returns to Whitewater Music Hall

By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For the Wausau Winter Market, they are out to prove that farmers’ markets aren’t just a summer occasion, but can be done at any time of the year.

“It’s really awesome to have the opportunity to come inside because we still have a ton of beautiful vegetables that we kind of lose a market for after no one really wants to go to the outside market anymore,” Stacey Botsford, Vendor, Red Door Family Farm.

It also gives farmers an increased window to sell their produce.

“It gives us an opportunity to work on those season extensions,” says Botsford. “So we put up big hoop houses that allow us to grow further into the season, and that makes a lot of difference if we have some place to sell those things.”

As with any farmer’s market, the idea is to support local businesses, which also benefits the customers.

“Knowing where the food comes from, how it’s produced, so I think that’s really important,” says Carol Lukens, Wausau resident. “And I think it’s really important to support our community financially.”

Not only was there the traditional purchasing of produce amongst customers, but there was plenty of opportunity to sit down, enjoy each other’s company. All while having a refreshing cup of coffee. Making for a quality get-together for the community.

“The winter market is one of the most lovely places to be,” says Botsford. “Everyone is so supportive of each other and of the farmers. We’re happy to be able to provide a service for everybody, make it a safe and fun place for people to come.”

“If you haven’t tried the farmers market, if you haven’t been down, they should come down and visit, bring their family,” says Lukens. “There is something for everyone and they’ll really enjoy it.”

The Wausau Winter Market will remain open at Whitewater every Saturday from 8 am until noon throughout the season.

For more information, click here.

