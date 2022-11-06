Wausau Fire Dept. encourages people to change smoke detector batteries

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With daylight saving time ending, not only is it wise to update your clock, but also your smoke detectors.

The Wausau Fire Department claims that smoke detectors are the number one way to be notified of a fire.

They should be replaced at least once a year to avoid the possibility of not being alerted of a fire.

But now, there may be no better time to make that replacement.

“We recommend at Daylight Savings Time when you change your clocks, to also check and change your batteries in your smoke detector,” says Marissa Wilson, Firefighter, Paramedic, Wausau F.D. “Cause it’s a good reminder then and to make sure that they’re working as well as check the expiration date on the smoke detector, as well. Cause they can expire themselves.”

With the holiday season approaching, the department also recommends to deep fry any Thanksgiving turkey outside, and keep your Christmas trees watered to avoid any further dangers.

