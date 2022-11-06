Rhinelander girls’ swim team wins fourth-straight sectional title

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - On a rainy Saturday in Merrill, ten area teams descended upon Prarie River Middle School with ambitions of state in mind. At day’s end, the Rhinelander Hodags would be the big winners.

Rhinelander won the sectional team title for the fourth straight year. Abi Winnicki had a terrific day for the Hodags. She won in two solo events, the 100 and 200-yard freestyle, and took first with her team in two relays, the 400 and 200-yard freestyle relays. Wausau East finished second in the overall team standings.

Other individual winners to note included Merrill’s Amber Winter, winning both the 200-yard IM and 100-yard breaststroke. For Tomahawk, Paige Dekiep was the winner in the 100-yard butterfly. Reese Dickman of Wittenberg-Birnamwood also took home so gold, winning the 50-yard freestyle. Madisyn Schraufnagel of Colby/Abby finished first in the 100-yard backstroke.

The 2022 Girls’ Swimming and Diving Championships take place next Friday and Saturday at the Waukesha South Natatorium.

