News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Rhinelander girls’ swim team wins fourth-straight sectional title

By Ben Helwig
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - On a rainy Saturday in Merrill, ten area teams descended upon Prarie River Middle School with ambitions of state in mind. At day’s end, the Rhinelander Hodags would be the big winners.

Rhinelander won the sectional team title for the fourth straight year. Abi Winnicki had a terrific day for the Hodags. She won in two solo events, the 100 and 200-yard freestyle, and took first with her team in two relays, the 400 and 200-yard freestyle relays. Wausau East finished second in the overall team standings.

Other individual winners to note included Merrill’s Amber Winter, winning both the 200-yard IM and 100-yard breaststroke. For Tomahawk, Paige Dekiep was the winner in the 100-yard butterfly. Reese Dickman of Wittenberg-Birnamwood also took home so gold, winning the 50-yard freestyle. Madisyn Schraufnagel of Colby/Abby finished first in the 100-yard backstroke.

The 2022 Girls’ Swimming and Diving Championships take place next Friday and Saturday at the Waukesha South Natatorium.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash in Portage County leaves man dead
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34
Bird flu graphic.
Avian influenza confirmed in Marathon, Waukesha counties
Authorities in Georgia say they believe a 20-month-old child is presumed dead after going...
Man loses father in hit-and-run crash after mother dies; missing son presumed dead
Aldi announced a Thanksgiving Price Rewind sale to combat higher grocery prices for consumers.
Aldi offers Thanksgiving essentials at 2019 prices

Latest News

Newman Catholic celebrates a 35-0 win in the 8-player state semifinal
Hilight Zone Level 3: Championship Edition
Rhinelander Boys Soccer
Rhinelander boys soccer losses in state semifinal
State Volleyball Coverage
State Volleyball Coverage
WIAA State Volleyball Tournament
Athens, Wittenberg-Birnamwood fall in first matches at state volleyball tournament