News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Packers trail Lions at halftime 8-0

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins (11) warms up prior to the start of an NFL...
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins (11) warms up prior to the start of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)(Stacy Bengs | AP)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, Mich. (WSAW) - In search of breaking a four-game losing stretch, the Green Bay Packers trail the Detroit Lions at halftime 8-0.

On the Lions’ first drive of the game, they utilized good field position off the opening kickoff to drive deep into Packers territory. Inside the Green Bay ten-yard line, the Packers’ defense stood tall, forcing a fourth down stop to end the Lions’ drive.

Green Bay took the ball and also proceeded to drive down the field, albeit at a cost. Both wide receiver Romeo Doubs and lineman Jon Runyan went down with injuries on the drive. Green Bay did march chunk play after chunk play, also getting deep into the red zone. However, on first-and-goal from the Detroit five, Aaron Rodgers threw a pass off the helmet of a Lions’ player that was ultimately intercepted by Kerby Joseph, ending what was otherwise an impressive drive for the Packers.

Green Bay would get the ball back in the first quarter, utilizing a big 47-yard play from Aaron Rodgers to Allen Lazard to get to the Lions’ one-yard line. However, on fourth down on the two, Rodgers would be picked for the second time in the game, attempting to hit his tackle David Bakhtiari on a pass. Lions number-two overall draft pick Aiden Hutchinson came up with the red zone pick, giving Detroit the ball back.

After stopping the Lions’ offense again, Green Bay would take the ball back. Third down conversions to Christian Watson and Allen Lazard would help the Packers get on the Detroit side of the 50. However, on fourth-and-three, Green Bay would go for it again. Rodgers appeared to complete a pass to Lazard for a conversion, but after a Lions’ challenge, the play would be overturned and the drive would stall on the Detroit 38.

With the half dwindling down, Detroit would move the ball with urgency on offense. Lions QB Jared Goff would find Tom Kennedy for a 16-yard gain. A late hit by Jaire Alexander would tack another 15 yards onto that. Detroit would get to the Packers’ one before Goff found James Zylstra for a touchdown pass with 15 seconds left in the half. The extra point drew a flag on Green Bay, resulting in the Lions going for two. Jamal Williams ran in the two-point conversion to make it 8-0, which was the score at the half.

The injuries weren’t just on the offense for Green Bay. Corner Eric Stokes suffered an ankle/knee injury in the first quarter as well and was carted off.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash in Portage County leaves man dead
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34
Cassidy Bemowski was last seen Friday afternoon in Stevens Point.
Missing Endangered Person Alert issued for Stevens Point woman, may be traveling to Illinois
Newman Catholic celebrates a 35-0 win in the 8-player state semifinal
Hilight Zone Level 3: Championship Edition
Bird flu graphic.
Avian influenza confirmed in Marathon, Waukesha counties

Latest News

D2 sectional swimming in Merrill, WI
Rhinelander girls’ swim team wins fourth-straight sectional title
Newman Catholic celebrates a 35-0 win in the 8-player state semifinal
Hilight Zone Level 3: Championship Edition
Rhinelander Boys Soccer
Rhinelander boys soccer losses in state semifinal
State Volleyball Coverage
State Volleyball Coverage