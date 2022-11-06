Packers trail Lions at halftime 8-0

DETROIT, Mich. (WSAW) - In search of breaking a four-game losing stretch, the Green Bay Packers trail the Detroit Lions at halftime 8-0.

On the Lions’ first drive of the game, they utilized good field position off the opening kickoff to drive deep into Packers territory. Inside the Green Bay ten-yard line, the Packers’ defense stood tall, forcing a fourth down stop to end the Lions’ drive.

Green Bay took the ball and also proceeded to drive down the field, albeit at a cost. Both wide receiver Romeo Doubs and lineman Jon Runyan went down with injuries on the drive. Green Bay did march chunk play after chunk play, also getting deep into the red zone. However, on first-and-goal from the Detroit five, Aaron Rodgers threw a pass off the helmet of a Lions’ player that was ultimately intercepted by Kerby Joseph, ending what was otherwise an impressive drive for the Packers.

Green Bay would get the ball back in the first quarter, utilizing a big 47-yard play from Aaron Rodgers to Allen Lazard to get to the Lions’ one-yard line. However, on fourth down on the two, Rodgers would be picked for the second time in the game, attempting to hit his tackle David Bakhtiari on a pass. Lions number-two overall draft pick Aiden Hutchinson came up with the red zone pick, giving Detroit the ball back.

After stopping the Lions’ offense again, Green Bay would take the ball back. Third down conversions to Christian Watson and Allen Lazard would help the Packers get on the Detroit side of the 50. However, on fourth-and-three, Green Bay would go for it again. Rodgers appeared to complete a pass to Lazard for a conversion, but after a Lions’ challenge, the play would be overturned and the drive would stall on the Detroit 38.

With the half dwindling down, Detroit would move the ball with urgency on offense. Lions QB Jared Goff would find Tom Kennedy for a 16-yard gain. A late hit by Jaire Alexander would tack another 15 yards onto that. Detroit would get to the Packers’ one before Goff found James Zylstra for a touchdown pass with 15 seconds left in the half. The extra point drew a flag on Green Bay, resulting in the Lions going for two. Jamal Williams ran in the two-point conversion to make it 8-0, which was the score at the half.

The injuries weren’t just on the offense for Green Bay. Corner Eric Stokes suffered an ankle/knee injury in the first quarter as well and was carted off.

