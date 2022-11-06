First Alert Weather: Brisk winds and cool starting out the new week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunday started off with clouds and a few showers rolling by in parts of the Northwoods, all ahead of a cold front. By midday and Sunday afternoon, sunshine will be common in the region, but so too will gusty winds. Wind gusts of 35 to 40 mph are possible for the afternoon into Sunday evening. Hold on to your hat! Highs on Sunday are in the upper 40s to around 50.

Clouds to some sunshine with gusty west winds in the afternoon. (WSAW)

A mainly clear sky Sunday night and cool with lows in the mid to upper 20s north, while around 30 in Central Wisconsin.

Wind gusts Monday morning up to 25 mph possible. (WSAW)

Mostly sunny to start the work week on Monday with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Election Day on Tuesday is going to be dry. A bit chilly if you are heading out to vote in the morning with temps in the 30s and 40s. By midday and for the afternoon Tuesday, readings will be running in the 50s.

Partly to mostly cloudy and a bit milder on Tuesday. (WSAW)

The next chance of rain could affect the northern half of the area Tuesday night. Clouds on Wednesday and mild with a chance of showers during the day. Highs rising in the upper 50s to around 60. Rain is again on tap for the area Wednesday night in advance of a slow-moving cold front. Thursday is overcast with periods of rain. As the front arrives Thursday night, there is a risk of scattered thunderstorms. Although the storms will not be severe in nature, there is the potential for strong storms to produce strong gusty winds and downpours.

Mild thorugh mid-week, then a chill down for the late week into the upcoming weekend. (WSAW)

In the wake of the cold front, blustery and chilly conditions are on tap for Friday and the upcoming weekend. Lots of clouds on Friday with snow showers possible. Morning highs near 40, dropping back through the 30s as the day goes on. Saturday is mostly cloudy and breezy with a chance of showers. Highs only in the upper 20s to around 30. Next Sunday, November 13th is partly sunny and chilly with highs in the low 30s.

