News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Dog walker’s killer sentenced to life in prison, no parole

A judge sentenced Michael Close on Friday to a life term without the possibility of parole in...
A judge sentenced Michael Close on Friday to a life term without the possibility of parole in the death of 21-year-old Isabella Thallas(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — A man convicted of using an AK-47 to kill a woman and wound her boyfriend as they walked their dog in Denver has been sentenced to life in prison.

A judge sentenced Michael Close on Friday to a life term without the possibility of parole in the death of 21-year-old Isabella Thallas and added an additional 48-year sentence for the attempted murder of her boyfriend.

The Denver Post reported that Close yelled out the window at the couple as they urged the dog to “go potty” outside his apartment in June 2020 before getting the weapon and firing it 24 times.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash in Portage County leaves man dead
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34
Cassidy Bemowski was last seen Friday afternoon in Stevens Point.
Missing Endangered Person Alert issued for Stevens Point woman, may be traveling to Illinois
Newman Catholic celebrates a 35-0 win in the 8-player state semifinal
Hilight Zone Level 3: Championship Edition
Bird flu graphic.
Avian influenza confirmed in Marathon, Waukesha counties

Latest News

FILE - Russian troops guard an entrance of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Station, a power plant on...
Kyiv prepares for a winter with no heat, water or power
Houston Astros fans celebrated into the early-morning hours after their team beat the...
Fans celebrate Astros' World Series win
At least 9 people have been injured in a shooting outside a bar in Philadelphia's Kensington...
9 adults injured in Pennsylvania shooting
FILE: Early voting has started in several locations.
GOP predicts midterm wins; Biden warns of democracy threats
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins (11) warms up prior to the start of an NFL...
Packers trail Lions at halftime 8-0