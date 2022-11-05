News and First Alert Weather App
Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle Campaign

The goal is to raise $150K in the red kettles in and around the Wausau area
By Kassandra Sepeda
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The iconic red buckets and bells are back. Friday, the Salvation Army in Wausau kicked off its annual Red Kettle Campaign to fight hunger and homelessness.

Salvation Army officials, volunteers and supporters gathered for the first bell ringing of the season at the Piggly Wiggly in Mosinee.

About 90,000 people a year seek food from the Wausau Salvation Army, making the funds raised through its iconic Red Kettle Campaign critical.

The red kettles raise funds for food, shelter, self-reliance education, the Pathway of Hope program, and men’s, women’s and children’s group activities throughout the year.

This year’s fundraising goal for the 46-day season is $150,000. The overall Christmas fundraising goal is $695,000, which funds almost 40% of their budget.

The non-profit operates on donations and grants to fight hunger and homelessness needs in Marathon County.

About 85% of the funds raised by The Salvation Army in Wausau stays in the community to provide services in Marathon County.

