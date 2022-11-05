News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Rhinelander boys soccer losses in state semifinal

Rhinelander Boys Soccer
Rhinelander Boys Soccer(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - In a rain-filled, delayed afair at Uielein Park in Milwaukee, Rhinelander boys soccer lost in the state semifinal in their first-ever trip to the state tournament.

Rhinelander entered the tournament as a four-seed against top-seeded Notre Dame Academy and were thoroughly controlled by the Tritons. Notre Dame struck first in the seventh minute on a goal from Emmett Lawton, his 44th of the year. The Tritons struck against later in the half, with Ian Noble finding the back of the net.

After a long lightning delay in the second half, the Hodags were able to scratch a goal across off the foot of Braden Mork. However, Rhinelander couldn’t overcome the deficit on the rain-soaked field, ending their season with a 2-1 loss.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aldi announced a Thanksgiving Price Rewind sale to combat higher grocery prices for consumers.
Aldi offers Thanksgiving essentials at 2019 prices
Rachel Campos-Duffy
Rachel Campos Duffy to be live Nov. 8 from Mosinee
Bird flu graphic.
Avian influenza confirmed in Marathon, Waukesha counties
Jason Schultz, 29
Man charged with attempted homicide following disagreement over air compressor scheduled to reach plea agreement
Authorities in Georgia say they believe a 20-month-old child is presumed dead after going...
Man loses father in hit-and-run crash after mother dies; missing son presumed dead

Latest News

Athens' Volleyball practicing days prior to State Tournament game vs. Monticello.
Confidence, chemistry powering Athens volleyball ahead of state tournament
Edgar volleyball celebrates a point during their regional final match against Marathon.
Edgar, Athens volleyball, Wisconsin Rapids boys soccer win regionals
Cross Country runners compete in the sectional at Standing Rocks Park.
Cross country runners race to qualify for state
D.C. Everest volleyball celebrates during a 3-1 win over SPASH.
D.C. Everest, Newman, Marathon volleyball advance to regional finals