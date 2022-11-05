Rhinelander boys soccer losses in state semifinal

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - In a rain-filled, delayed afair at Uielein Park in Milwaukee, Rhinelander boys soccer lost in the state semifinal in their first-ever trip to the state tournament.

Rhinelander entered the tournament as a four-seed against top-seeded Notre Dame Academy and were thoroughly controlled by the Tritons. Notre Dame struck first in the seventh minute on a goal from Emmett Lawton, his 44th of the year. The Tritons struck against later in the half, with Ian Noble finding the back of the net.

After a long lightning delay in the second half, the Hodags were able to scratch a goal across off the foot of Braden Mork. However, Rhinelander couldn’t overcome the deficit on the rain-soaked field, ending their season with a 2-1 loss.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.