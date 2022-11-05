Powerball jackpot reaches $1.6 billion. What would you do if you win?

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - This weekend’s Powerball is set to be the world’s biggest-ever lotto prize, worth a whopping $1.6 billion. That makes it the largest national lottery jackpot in the Guinness World Record.

Wisconsin Lottery officials said 56.9% of the money from each ticket sold goes to the prize money, while 30.2% is paid in property tax credits to taxpayers in the state. The last 6.54% is retained as operational expenses by the lottery.

To find out how people would spend their fortune if they won, NewsChannel 7 went downtown.

”I would probably quit my job, move away to a secluded island and live out my life,” said one Wausau resident about winning the Powerball prize.

Many people said they’d purchase the items of their dreams.

”Well I’d be awful happy to start. I don’t know what I’d do as far as spending it. Probably buy a big fancy place on a lake or a river somewhere,” said another person.

Other people said they’d choose a safer option if they won the lottery.

“I’d take the money and put it in a saving account and wait a couple of weeks until I decide what to do with it,” said another person.

Something can be said about good karma, sharing good luck and wealth.

”I’d do a lot of good things for Wausau. There’s a lot of need in Wausau that I would love to fulfill,” said a Wausau resident. “Start here locally, and then I would expand my circle to include everyone so we’d all benefit from the Powerball.”

The Wisconsin Lottery said the higher the prize money gets, the more people want to buy in.

“When it starts to get about past $700 million, the growth is exponentially faster and larger,” said Shannon Ward, the marketing communications supervisor for the Wisconsin Lottery.

Gas station managers are already seeing an influx of people purchasing tickets.

“Between all the places, we do see a number sold of like 1,000, 1,100, 1,200 every time. Today we’ve sold around $400 to $500 and tomorrow we’re looking to double the digits from today,” said Suraj Sahani, the manager of multiple gas stations in the central Wisconsin area.

If no one wins Saturday’s Powerball drawing, the Wisconsin Lottery said it’s estimated that the prize will raise to $1.9 billion dollars.

