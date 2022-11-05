News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Officials: NY fire caused by lithium battery injures 38

More than three dozen people have been injured, two critically, in a fire at a high-rise...
More than three dozen people have been injured, two critically, in a fire at a high-rise apartment building in Manhattan caused by a faulty battery.(Spectrum News NY1)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — More than three dozen people have been injured, two critically, in a fire at a high-rise apartment building in Manhattan caused by a faulty battery.

The blaze broke out Saturday morning in the 37-story building on East 52nd Street, near the East River.

Videos posted online showed people hanging out of apartment windows as firefighters used ropes to scale the building and smoke poured out of a window.

Fire officials say the fire started in a 20th-floor apartment from a lithium battery connected to an unspecified micromobility device.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bird flu graphic.
Avian influenza confirmed in Marathon, Waukesha counties
Authorities in Georgia say they believe a 20-month-old child is presumed dead after going...
Man loses father in hit-and-run crash after mother dies; missing son presumed dead
Aldi announced a Thanksgiving Price Rewind sale to combat higher grocery prices for consumers.
Aldi offers Thanksgiving essentials at 2019 prices
Travis and Scott Huse
1 of 2 men charged in child sexual assault in Langlade County posts bond
Athens volleyball ahead of their state semifinal vs Monticello.
Athens, Wittenberg-Birnamwood volleyball fall in state semifinal matches

Latest News

At least one person is dead and multiple people are missing in Oklahoma after more than a dozen...
At least 1 dead, multiple missing after tornadoes rip through Oklahoma, Texas
Scenes of devastation are visible in all directions along Lamar County Road 35940, west of...
Deadly tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma, flatten buildings
Car crash in Portage County leaves man dead
A 6-year-old boy is recovering after losing both feet in a lawn mower accident.
Child recovering after losing both feet in lawn mower accident