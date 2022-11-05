Hilight Zone Level 3: Championship Edition

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Eight area teams in football, volleyball and boys soccer saw action on Friday, with volleyball and boys soccer in the state semifinal matches. Two teams left the day with games still to play.

8-player level 3 playoffs

Newman continued their dominance of the division in their fourth straight state semifinal contest. The Cardinals raced out to a 21-0 lead over Siren at halftime and didn’t look back, scoring two more touchdowns in the second half to beat the Dragons 35-0. Newman advances to their third straight state title.

On the other side of the bracket, Wabeno/Laona fell in their game against Belmont 44-18. This is the second straight year the Rebels fall in the state semifinal.

11-Player level 3 playoffs

Stratford’s defense has been electric throughout the playoffs and it didn’t slow down in level 3. After shutting out their first two opponents in the playoffs, the Tigers gave up just one touchdown to Grantsburg in a 27-7 throttling.

Braedon Schueller scored the first touchdown for the Tigers in the second quarter on a quarterback sneak. Just a minute later, Schueller found Gavin Leonard through the air for a 44-yard touchdown, giving Stratford a 13-0 lead. On the ensuing Grantsburg drive, a tipped ball found Leonard’s hand on on the defensive side, and he returned it to the end zone for the pick-six. The Tigers road that momentum to the win. They’ll play St. Croix Falls in level four next week.

Elsewhere in football playoffs, Colby fell to Aquinas 28-14, while Edgar’s season ended with a 53-8 loss at the hands of Regis in Eau Claire.

State volleyball and boys soccer

Rhinelander fell in their state semifinal against Notre Dame Academy, 2-1. For full coverage of Rhinelander boys soccer’s contest, you can head to this link.

In state volleyball, Athens lost their match 3-2 while Wittenberg-Birnamwood dropped their match 3-0. For full coverage of the two matches, you can head to this link.

