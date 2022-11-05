News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Wet & windy Saturday, drier on Sunday

A soaking rain in much of Central Wisconsin on Saturday, followed by wind gusts up to 45 mph for the afternoon and evening.
Gusts of 35 to 45 mph are possible in the afternoon to early evening.
Gusts of 35 to 45 mph are possible in the afternoon to early evening.
By Jeremy Tabin
Updated: 54 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - We’re going back in time this weekend. That’s right, not only are we turning the clock back one hour early Sunday morning to Central Standard Time, but we are also dialing the weather back to what is a bit more typical for this time of the year in November. Cool, damp, and windy conditions are the story for Saturday in the Wisconsin River Valley, and around the entire Badger State. Rain will fall Saturday morning into the early afternoon, ahead of a wave of low pressure tracking into the region. As the low passes through Saturday afternoon and off to the northeast, winds will ramp up out of the southwest and get quite gusty. Wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph are possible in central, southern, and eastern parts of the area Saturday, with higher wind speeds in eastern Wisconsin, while a bit lower in the Northwoods. A cool day with highs in the 40s to near 50.

Rain tapering to showers in the afternoon, but becoming windy.
Rain tapering to showers in the afternoon, but becoming windy.
Rain will taper to showers as the day goes along.
Rain will taper to showers as the day goes along.
Low pressure tracks through with showers and gusty winds.
Low pressure tracks through with showers and gusty winds.

The rain showers will wind down Saturday evening, leading to considerable cloudiness Saturday night. Lows by daybreak on Sunday in the mid 30s to near 40. Clouds with some intervals of sun Sunday, breezy, and seasonably cool. Highs in the low 50s.

Time to switch the clocks back one hour and enjoy sunsets prior to 5 PM until late January 2023.
Time to switch the clocks back one hour and enjoy sunsets prior to 5 PM until late January 2023.

The new work week features a good deal of sunshine on Monday with daytime readings reaching the mid 50s. Election Day on Tuesday should be dry but breezy. Temps in the morning running in the 30s and 40s. Afternoon readings peaking in the mid to upper 50s.

Some sun and a bit breezy on Tuesday.
Some sun and a bit breezy on Tuesday.

Warmer weather is on tap for mid-week with some sun and brisk conditions Wednesday. High in the mid 60s. Clouds return Thursday with a cold front heading our way for later in the day. Rain is possible starting in the afternoon, likely persisting into Thursday night. Highs Thursday before the wet weather arrives in the low 60s.

Chillier on Friday with lots of clouds, a gusty wind, and a risk of rain/snow showers. Highs only in the low 40s.

Highs will be running above average for the next several days.
Highs will be running above average for the next several days.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

