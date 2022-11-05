Communities get new substance use recovery option

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield Clinic hospitals are expanding their Recovery Coach program to help people in Wisconsin struggling with substance use issues. After success with the pilot program in Ladysmith, they saw how it can help in all of their locations.

“I would say at least nine out of 10 people that I talk to know somebody who has struggled with substance use,” said Marshfield Clinic Community Health Manager Meagan Barnett.

Recovery Coach Jenn Podeweltz spent five years addicted to methamphetamine.

“I didn’t have anywhere to go. I didn’t have a support system, because I’d already done a lot of damage to my own previous support system with family and friends,” Podeweltz.

Her struggle left her in a place that made her feel completely alone.

“I lost pretty much everything I had going for me in my life. My family, my children, my home, almost myself completely,” Podeweltz said.

Barnett said they want the coaches to have at least a year living with recovery. It gives them a perspective that allows them to meet the people seeking help at the stage they’re in.

“This isn’t one path to recovery. We support multiple pathways, and support the individual themselves,” Barnett said.

Treatment taught Podeweltz she had the skills to help others. It helped motivate her in her own recovery.

“I realized when I was in treatment that a lot of people could relate to the places I’d been, and I’d gone in there a couple of different times,” Podeweltz said.

The Recovery Coach program is part of AmeriCorps’ Recovery Corps program. Its purpose is to help anyone affected by substance abuse.

“The Recovery Coaches also offer that service to close family members or friends who are struggling with someone else’s substance use,” Barnett said.

Podeweltz says her own recovery made her life worth living again. She’s happy to have the chance to help others find that for themselves.

“It’s changed a lot. I’ve gotten my children back, I’ve gotten my family back. I’ve gotten my self-worth and I feel like I’ve found my life path. So even though nothing really good came from my addiction, a whole lot of good has come from my recovery,” she said.

The Recovery Coach program is free and confidential to anyone regardless of whether you have health care or not.

Right now it’s available in Wausau and Weston, Beaver Dam, Chippewa Falls and Rice Lake.

To learn more about how to schedule an appointment with a recovery coach in your area, call Meagan Barnett at 715-221-8422.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.