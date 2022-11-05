News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Communities get new substance use recovery option

Marshfield Clinic Wausau
Marshfield Clinic Wausau(wsaw)
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield Clinic hospitals are expanding their Recovery Coach program to help people in Wisconsin struggling with substance use issues. After success with the pilot program in Ladysmith, they saw how it can help in all of their locations.

“I would say at least nine out of 10 people that I talk to know somebody who has struggled with substance use,” said Marshfield Clinic Community Health Manager Meagan Barnett.

Recovery Coach Jenn Podeweltz spent five years addicted to methamphetamine.

“I didn’t have anywhere to go. I didn’t have a support system, because I’d already done a lot of damage to my own previous support system with family and friends,” Podeweltz.

Her struggle left her in a place that made her feel completely alone.

“I lost pretty much everything I had going for me in my life. My family, my children, my home, almost myself completely,” Podeweltz said.

Barnett said they want the coaches to have at least a year living with recovery. It gives them a perspective that allows them to meet the people seeking help at the stage they’re in.

“This isn’t one path to recovery. We support multiple pathways, and support the individual themselves,” Barnett said.

Treatment taught Podeweltz she had the skills to help others. It helped motivate her in her own recovery.

“I realized when I was in treatment that a lot of people could relate to the places I’d been, and I’d gone in there a couple of different times,” Podeweltz said.

The Recovery Coach program is part of AmeriCorps’ Recovery Corps program. Its purpose is to help anyone affected by substance abuse.

“The Recovery Coaches also offer that service to close family members or friends who are struggling with someone else’s substance use,” Barnett said.

Podeweltz says her own recovery made her life worth living again. She’s happy to have the chance to help others find that for themselves.

“It’s changed a lot. I’ve gotten my children back, I’ve gotten my family back. I’ve gotten my self-worth and I feel like I’ve found my life path. So even though nothing really good came from my addiction, a whole lot of good has come from my recovery,” she said.

The Recovery Coach program is free and confidential to anyone regardless of whether you have health care or not.

Right now it’s available in Wausau and Weston, Beaver Dam, Chippewa Falls and Rice Lake.

To learn more about how to schedule an appointment with a recovery coach in your area, call Meagan Barnett at 715-221-8422.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aldi announced a Thanksgiving Price Rewind sale to combat higher grocery prices for consumers.
Aldi offers Thanksgiving essentials at 2019 prices
Rachel Campos-Duffy
Rachel Campos Duffy to be live Nov. 8 from Mosinee
Bird flu graphic.
Avian influenza confirmed in Marathon, Waukesha counties
Jason Schultz, 29
Man charged with attempted homicide following disagreement over air compressor scheduled to reach plea agreement
Authorities in Georgia say they believe a 20-month-old child is presumed dead after going...
Man loses father in hit-and-run crash after mother dies; missing son presumed dead

Latest News

Rain and windy on Saturday. Clouds to some sun Sunday, still breezy.
First Alert Weather: Soaking rain & gusty winds into Saturday
Periods of rain into Saturday morning, tapering to showers in the afternoon. Windy with gusts...
First Alert Weather: Friday Night Forecast
Red Kettle Kick Off
Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle Campaign
Newman Catholic celebrates a 35-0 win in the 8-player state semifinal
Hilight Zone Level 3: Championship Edition