Car crash in Portage County leaves man dead

By Jade Flury
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is dead after a crash on Forest Drive in the Town of Plover on Saturday.

Portage County police responded and located an SUV that struck a tree in the north ditch at 5:48 am.

The investigation revealed a 51-year-old man from Portage County was the driver and sole occupant of the SUV. He died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

