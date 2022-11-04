UW-Stevens Point to celebrate family and consumer education with events open to public

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point will include two days of events to mark the university’s family and consumer sciences and interior architecture programs. The programs have been at the university for 120 years.

“TADA! A Celebration of UW-Stevens Point Textile Arts and Design Application” will be offered Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11-12, featuring tours of local textile and craft companies, presentations, workshops, a design showcase and fashion show. Workshops will be held at the College of Professional Studies, 1901 Fourth Ave., Stevens Point. Instructors are UW-Stevens Point alumni, faculty and staff as well as local experts.

The following events offered on Friday are free of charge:

9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tours of local companies, including Herrschners, Lands’ End, Antoinette’s Quilt Shop and Wisconsin Wool Exchange.

1:30-2:15 p.m. “What You Need to Know to Prepare Students for a Career in Interior Architecture,” presented by a panel of interior architecture faculty

2:30-315 p.m. “Teaching Textiles in the Classroom,” by Alyssa Simono

3:30-4:30 p.m. “Cricut Workshop” by Jan Oswald

Friday evening events include a design showcase at 6:30 p.m. and fashion show at 7 p.m., with refreshments. Tickets are $5 for students, $7 for UW-Stevens Point alumni, faculty and staff and $12 for community members. Participants may display items or collections as part of the showcase.

Saturday workshops cost $5 for students, $7 for UW-Stevens Point alumni and employees and $12 for community members. They include:

9 a.m. “Creating Patterns and Selling Your Knit Items” – Bethany Buenning and Tess Ligocki

10 a.m. “Felting and creating wool mittens” – Julie Woletz

11 a.m. “Paper Arts to Gift or Keep” – Cathy Lader

1 p.m. “Textile Teaching Strategies with FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America )” – Dee Dee Giovingo

2 p.m. “Quilts of Valor” presentation – Mary Fawcett and Sue Strutz

3 p.m. “Costuming and Quilting” – Terri Williams

4 p.m. “These are the ‘Gnome’ments” – Susan Turgeson

A highlight on Saturday will be the presentation of “Quilts of Valor” to three Vietnam veterans, including Chancellor Emeritus Bernie Patterson and alumni John Brandenburg and Paul Miller, at 2 p.m. in CPS Room 116.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.