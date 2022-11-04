News and First Alert Weather App
Senator Bernie Sanders visits UW-Eau Claire and encourages people to vote

The senator discussed climate change, abortion, healthcare and the fate of democracy in his speech.
The senator discussed climate change, abortion, healthcare and the fate of democracy in his speech.(WEAU)
By Kim Leadholm
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont is rallying voters around the state of Wisconsin ahead of Tuesday’s election. The senator is making appearances in La Crosse and Madison, but his first stop was in Eau Claire.

The senator spoke with young voters and encouraged them to vote.

“I want to see everybody vote. I want to see all the people vote. I want to see middle-age people vote,” Senator Sanders said. “But, the future of this country rests with young people.”

The senator raised a variety of issues, including climate change, the fate of democracy and overturning Roe v. Wade.

“In that decision, in the year 2022, what they said is women in America, in this day and age - this is not 1922. It’s not 1822. They said that women are too stupid to be ablet o control their own bodies and make decisions to them of enormous importance,” Sanders said.

This event was part of the Our Future is Now tour, and UW-Eau Claire freshman Jazzmyne Pischke said having the senator visit the university meant a lot.

“I think because Bernie has been in politics since, like, the late eighties, having someone with that much power and knowledge is really impactful, and it feels very empowering,” Pischke said. “Having someone who has been in power for so long, supporting us, and encouraging today’s youth to go vote.”

Senator Sanders emphasized the importance of this election for the country’s future.

“I am here to tell you the most consequential election, midterm election in my lifetime and in your lifetime,” Sanders said. “To a very large degree, the future of this country, believe it or not, will result from what happens in this midterm election.”

Senator Sanders will end his trip to Wisconsin on Saturday in Oshkosh.

