Samori Toure looks to shake ‘Captain Casual’ nickname

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - A Packers offense that has struggled this season looked to show some signs of life in Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills. One player in particular -- Samori Toure -- scored his first career touchdown in a game he hopes is a sign of things to come.

Toure scored the touchdown on an off-script deep ball from Aaron Rodgers. For Toure, it’s a product of what he’s already been visualizing in practice.

“Once you get on the field it’s like you’re going through the motions,” said Toure. “You’ve already seen the look, you’ve already been through it so it’s kind of like muscle memory at that point.”

“I was super proud of him on that play,” said head coach Matt LaFleur. “He went off-schedule and it showed some of his instinctiveness, but I still think with all these young guys there’s a lot of details we need to improve upon.”

Toure already made improvements to his preparation. In training camp, Aaron Rodgers dubbed Toure “Captain Casual,” something Toure wasn’t a fan of hearing.

“I was just like, ‘Dang, that’s not what you want to be known for.’ Like I said, you don’t one of the greatest quarterbacks thinking you’re casual, so if that’s what they’re thinking I got to change something,” Toure said.

Since that moment, coaches and players have seen his growth.

“That’s my guy Samori. He’s always in my ear. We’re always talking,” said running back Aaron Jones. “He’s trying to get better, he wants to get better, so I think he’s going to do a lot to help this team.”

As Toure’s partner, Romeo Doubs, continues to player well and Allen Lazard’s return is imminent, Toure has the confidence to know he can still make an impact wherever he’s asked.

“Whether I have a big role or small role, I’m just going to prepare like I do every single week and try to maximize my opportunities,” Toure said.

The Packers will player the floundering Detroit Lions, who boasts the league’s lowest scoring defense.

