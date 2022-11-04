News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Samori Toure looks to shake ‘Captain Casual’ nickname

Fresh off his first career touchdown, the Packers wide receiver looks to shake his Rodgers given nickname with confidence
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Samori Toure (83) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass...
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Samori Toure (83) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Orchard Park. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)(Jeffrey T. Barnes | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - A Packers offense that has struggled this season looked to show some signs of life in Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills. One player in particular -- Samori Toure -- scored his first career touchdown in a game he hopes is a sign of things to come.

Toure scored the touchdown on an off-script deep ball from Aaron Rodgers. For Toure, it’s a product of what he’s already been visualizing in practice.

“Once you get on the field it’s like you’re going through the motions,” said Toure. “You’ve already seen the look, you’ve already been through it so it’s kind of like muscle memory at that point.”

“I was super proud of him on that play,” said head coach Matt LaFleur. “He went off-schedule and it showed some of his instinctiveness, but I still think with all these young guys there’s a lot of details we need to improve upon.”

Toure already made improvements to his preparation. In training camp, Aaron Rodgers dubbed Toure “Captain Casual,” something Toure wasn’t a fan of hearing.

“I was just like, ‘Dang, that’s not what you want to be known for.’ Like I said, you don’t one of the greatest quarterbacks thinking you’re casual, so if that’s what they’re thinking I got to change something,” Toure said.

Since that moment, coaches and players have seen his growth.

“That’s my guy Samori. He’s always in my ear. We’re always talking,” said running back Aaron Jones. “He’s trying to get better, he wants to get better, so I think he’s going to do a lot to help this team.”

As Toure’s partner, Romeo Doubs, continues to player well and Allen Lazard’s return is imminent, Toure has the confidence to know he can still make an impact wherever he’s asked.

“Whether I have a big role or small role, I’m just going to prepare like I do every single week and try to maximize my opportunities,” Toure said.

The Packers will player the floundering Detroit Lions, who boasts the league’s lowest scoring defense.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rachel Campos-Duffy
Rachel Campos Duffy to be live Nov. 8 from Mosinee
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
Powerball prize up to $1.5 billion, 3rd-largest ever in US
The allegations are detailed in probable cause affidavits for Justin Calhoun, 33, and Dalys...
2 arrested after kids found in home with dog feces, dirty diapers
After 36 years with no arrests, Aug. 28, 2020, the court process began for a man accused of...
Jury finds Wood County man guilty in 1984 murder
Aldi announced a Thanksgiving Price Rewind sale to combat higher grocery prices for consumers.
Aldi offers Thanksgiving essentials at 2019 prices

Latest News

State Bound
State Bound
Wittenberg-Birnamwood is preparing to play Howards Grove in their first-ever trip to the state...
Wittenberg-Birnamwood volleyball readying for first-ever trip to state tournament
Stepping onto the Big Stage
Stepping onto the Big Stage
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks over Detroit Pistons' Isaiah Stewart during the...
Bucks match franchise record with 7th win to open season