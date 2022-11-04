News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Purple Heart recipient to share inspiring story on Nov. 7 in Wausau

A Walk in Their Shoes: Melissa Stockwell will be held at 6:30 p.m. at UWSP at Wausau
By Tony Langfellow and Erinn Taylor
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After being deployed to Iraq in 2004, Melissa Stockwell became the first female American soldier to lose a limb in active combat when her vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb. She was honored with the Purple Heart and Bronze Star and made a promise not to let losing a leg slow her down.

On Monday, Nov. 7, Stockwell will share her story during a presentation at UWSP Wausau Campus.

Colin Hanson helped organize Stockwell’s presentation as a part of the ‘Walk in their shoes’ series. He said she will bring an important message ahead of Veteran’s Day.

“She started as a young gymnast and wanted to pursue that. Olympic dreams and aspirations... winning a medal, and then decided after 9/11 to serve the country and wear a uniform in service. And then after losing her limb, she found out about the Paralympics. And being that she’s a competitor, she thought this is another way or another way to wear Stars and Stripes and join the U.S. Paralympic team. What a great story. Amazing story!” explained Hanson.

The presentation is free and open to the public. It’s on Nov. 7 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the UW Center for Civic Engagement Building. It’s located at 625 Stewart Ave. in Wausau. A book signing will take place after the presentation.

Veteran's Day program
Veteran's Day program(A Walk in their shoes)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rachel Campos-Duffy
Rachel Campos Duffy to be live Nov. 8 from Mosinee
Aldi announced a Thanksgiving Price Rewind sale to combat higher grocery prices for consumers.
Aldi offers Thanksgiving essentials at 2019 prices
Jason Schultz, 29
Man charged with attempted homicide following disagreement over air compressor scheduled to reach plea agreement
Authorities in Georgia say they believe a 20-month-old child is presumed dead after going...
Man loses father in hit-and-run crash after mother dies; missing son presumed dead
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
Powerball prize up to $1.5 billion, 3rd-largest ever in US

Latest News

Melissa Stockwell to speak in Wausau
Presentation featuring Purple Heart recipient Monday in Wausau
Sunrise 7 - Nov. 4, 2022
7 Things You Need to Know 11-4-22
The Department of Natural Resources held an open house for the public to view updates to the...
DNR holds open house for Rib Mountain master plan
Wausau City Clerk's office
Are military absentee ballots vulnerable to fraud?