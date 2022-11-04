Purple Heart recipient to share inspiring story on Nov. 7 in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After being deployed to Iraq in 2004, Melissa Stockwell became the first female American soldier to lose a limb in active combat when her vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb. She was honored with the Purple Heart and Bronze Star and made a promise not to let losing a leg slow her down.

On Monday, Nov. 7, Stockwell will share her story during a presentation at UWSP Wausau Campus.

Colin Hanson helped organize Stockwell’s presentation as a part of the ‘Walk in their shoes’ series. He said she will bring an important message ahead of Veteran’s Day.

“She started as a young gymnast and wanted to pursue that. Olympic dreams and aspirations... winning a medal, and then decided after 9/11 to serve the country and wear a uniform in service. And then after losing her limb, she found out about the Paralympics. And being that she’s a competitor, she thought this is another way or another way to wear Stars and Stripes and join the U.S. Paralympic team. What a great story. Amazing story!” explained Hanson.

The presentation is free and open to the public. It’s on Nov. 7 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the UW Center for Civic Engagement Building. It’s located at 625 Stewart Ave. in Wausau. A book signing will take place after the presentation.

Veteran's Day program (A Walk in their shoes)

