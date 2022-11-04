News and First Alert Weather App
Johnson makes campaign stop in Wausau

Election 2022
By WSAW Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With just a few days to go, U.S. Senate candidate Ron Johnson is on the move.

He made a stop in Wausau this morning. He’s doing his best to convince voters to check his name on election day.

“Anybody who is looking at this in an unbiased fashion has to recognize the list of horribles,” Johnson said. “4-year high inflation, gas prices, skyrocketing crime, border flooded with deadly drugs. These things didn’t just happen, they were caused by Democrat policies and Democrat governors.”

On the democratic side, candidate Mandela Barnes was in Oshkosh to get last minute support.

“When you get 12 years of Ron Johnson doing absolutely nothing for us, there’s a whole lot of work to be done,” Barnes said.

According to the Marquette Law School Poll released yesterday, 50% of likely voters say they support Johnson, while 48% support Mandela Barnes.

