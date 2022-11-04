News and First Alert Weather App
By Sean White
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Solid Waste Department will continue to offer a free Holiday Light Recycling Program from November 2022 through January 2023.

Only strands of lights will be accepted, no lighted figurines, rope lighting, extension cords, bags, or garbage. Please empty bagged lights into the provided receptacle. If contamination becomes an issue at any of these locations, the affected location may suspend the program early.

Stands of lights should not be recycled curbside as they wrap around the sorting equipment just like strands of hair around your vacuum brush. They cause inefficient sorting and costly shutdowns at the recycling centers such as the Portage County Material Recovery Facility. They can even cause problems at landfills by wrapping around compactor tires.

Strands of holiday lights can be dropped off at any of the following locations:

· Portage County MRF (600 Moore Rd, Plover)

· City of Stevens Point Public Drop-off (100 6th Avenue)

· Recycling Connections (1100 Main St. Suite 120, Stevens Point) 9 am – 3 pm Monday - Friday

· Village of Plover, Veterans Memorial Park parking lot on the corner of Post Rd and School Dr. This is a different location from last year.

· Village of Amherst Village Hall

· Village of Whiting Village Hall

· Town of Amherst Town Hall

· Town of Hull Municipal Building

· Town of Pine Grove Municipal Building

