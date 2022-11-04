Health officials: Hospitalized patients in Wisconsin can still vote absentee

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Early voting options are winding down in Wisconsin, but those who are hospitalized during the general election Nov. 8 can still vote, hospital officials are reminding people Friday.

Wisconsinites who are hospitalized in the week following up to the election (Nov. 1-8) can request a hospitalized absentee ballot to cast their vote, explained UnityPoint Health- Meriter.

The health care system said that patients must register to vote and request an absentee ballot before 5 p.m. on Election Day. Patients can designate a non-hospitalized individual to bring the paperwork to and from the city, village or town clerk’s office in the patient’s voting jurisdiction.

Patients planning to vote absentee must (wording theirs):

Fill out a request form, which will be turned in by the patient’s agent by 5 p.m. on Election Day.

Complete and submit a ballot, to the patient’s local clerk’s office by 8 p.m. on Election Day, along with a copy of the patient’s valid photo ID.

Register to vote, which can be done along with submitting a ballot. A voter registration form and proof of residence should be submitted with the ballot request.

Health officials said all paperwork requesting a ballot and voter registration must be completed before 5 p.m. on Nov. 8. Completed ballots from the patients are due at 8 p.m., when polls close.

For more information about hospitalized absentee voting, visit the Wisconsin Election Commissions Website.

