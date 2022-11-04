First Alert Weather: Steady & soaking rain through Saturday
Much needed rainfall Friday through Saturday. Colder air returns for the weekend.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Big changes on the way for the weekend. Steady rain, falling temperatures, and strong winds heading into the weekend.
A slow moving cold front arrives Friday morning from the west, triggering scattered showers. Temperatures will fall throughout the day, starting off in the 60s, but dropping to the 40s by the afternoon. Showers turning widespread heading into Friday afternoon. Locally heavy rain expected.
Rain will persist in a good portion of Central Wisconsin Friday night into Saturday morning. Low pressure will then shift north early Saturday. Continued widespread rain Saturday morning. A few localized thunderstorms possible.
Strong winds are anticapated throughout Saturday, picking up during the afternoon. Winds gusting up to 45 mph. Highs ranging from the upper 40s to low 50s.
Rain showers coming to an end Saturday night, with much of the area picking up 1 to 3 inches of total rainfall from Friday into Saturday evening. The area has not seen a soaking rain since August. Because of the recent dry conditions, flooding is not a concern. The ground will have no problem soaking the rain right up.
Drier for Sunday. Seasonably cool with clouds and some breaks of sunshine. Highs in the low 50s. Partly cloudy on Monday with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Election Day Tuesday to feature lots of clouds and highs in the 50s. Another shot at warmer weather may be on tap come mid-next week.
