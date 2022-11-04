First Alert Weather: Steady & soaking rain through Saturday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Big changes on the way for the weekend. Steady rain, falling temperatures, and strong winds heading into the weekend.

Temperatures falling from the 60s Friday morning down to the 40s for the afternoon. The weekend forecast will feature cooler temperatures. Drier come Sunday. (WSAW)

A slow moving cold front arrives Friday morning from the west, triggering scattered showers. Temperatures will fall throughout the day, starting off in the 60s, but dropping to the 40s by the afternoon. Showers turning widespread heading into Friday afternoon. Locally heavy rain expected.

Scattered showers to start Friday, turning widespread for the afternoon (WSAW)

Widespread showers and heavy rainfall Friday afternoon and evening (WSAW)

Rain will persist in a good portion of Central Wisconsin Friday night into Saturday morning. Low pressure will then shift north early Saturday. Continued widespread rain Saturday morning. A few localized thunderstorms possible.

Widespread showers and storms lifting north early Saturday (WSAW)

Widespread rain featuring locally heavy rainfall. (WSAW)

Strong winds are anticapated throughout Saturday, picking up during the afternoon. Winds gusting up to 45 mph. Highs ranging from the upper 40s to low 50s.

Strong winds Saturday. Gust up to 40 mph by the afternoon. (WSAW)

Rain showers coming to an end Saturday night, with much of the area picking up 1 to 3 inches of total rainfall from Friday into Saturday evening. The area has not seen a soaking rain since August. Because of the recent dry conditions, flooding is not a concern. The ground will have no problem soaking the rain right up.

1 to 3 inches of rain to accumulate across North Central Wisconsin by Saturday evening (WSAW)

Drier for Sunday. Seasonably cool with clouds and some breaks of sunshine. Highs in the low 50s. Partly cloudy on Monday with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Election Day Tuesday to feature lots of clouds and highs in the 50s. Another shot at warmer weather may be on tap come mid-next week.

