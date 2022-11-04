First Alert Weather: Soaking rain & gusty winds into Saturday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s back to the reality of November weather in North Central Wisconsin. A cold front moved through the region on Friday morning and in the wake of the front, cooler air has settled into the region. In addition, that front has stalled off to our southeast and will be lifting back north as a warm front, while bands of rain with isolated rumbles of thunder are possible Friday evening into Friday night, from Wausau onto the southeast through midnight. Overnight into Saturday morning, the rain will overspread the Northwoods, while continuing into Central Wisconsin. Lows by morning on Saturday are in the mid to upper 30s in the north, while in the low 40s central and south.

Times of rain and cooler tonight into early Saturday. (WSAW)

Periods of rain, heavy at times south and east overnight into Saturday morning. (WSAW)

Wet and cool for the morning hours Saturday. (WSAW)

Damp and becoming windy on Saturday. Morning rain will taper to showers by the midday and for the afternoon on Saturday. Total rainfall of a half-inch to one inch is possible north, while one to two inches from Wausau south and east through later Saturday. Meanwhile, winds will be picking up for the second half of the day, with wind gusts ranging from 30 to 45 mph for the afternoon into the evening hours. A Wind Advisory is in effect for our far southeastern counties from Saturday morning through late evening. East-west oriented roads will be the most impacted by the crosswinds on Saturday into Saturday evening. Highs on Saturday are in the upper 40s.

Rain will taper to showers midday from south to north Saturday. (WSAW)

Low pressure will track northeast on Saturday afternoon. Gusty winds with some showers. (WSAW)

Wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph are possible Saturday afternoon into the evening. (WSAW)

Don’t forget, we fall back to standard time early Sunday morning. We gain an extra hour of sleep but also have the sunset taking place before 5 PM from Sunday through the upcoming winter season.

Sunday we resume standard time in Wisconsin. (WSAW)

Still breezy on Sunday with intervals of clouds and some sun. Highs around 50s. Dry for Monday and Election Day on Tuesday with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs Monday in the mid 50s, rising into the upper 50s on Tuesday.

Another couple of warm days are on tap for mid-week. Breezy and warmer Wednesday with some sun. Highs rebound into the mid 60s. Thursday is mostly cloudy with rain possible starting in the afternoon and into the night as a cold front rolls our way. Highs in the low 60s. Turning chilly on Friday with clouds and rain/snow showers. Breezy with highs in the low 40s.

