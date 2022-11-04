Fact Check: Evers and Michels on crime, prole, and pardons

(WSAW) - As Election Day draws near, crime has been a frequent topic in attack ads and campaign speeches, but some of the comments need more context. Many viewers have asked to have a breakdown of what has been said in the race for Wisconsin governor.

Marathon County homicides

During the only gubernatorial debate, Wausau was brought up during an answer he gave related to gun violence.

“The Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service in an article this fall reported that the Milwaukee Police Department seized 8,076 from January 1, 2020 to July 8, 2022. Nearly half of these firearms came from several Milwaukee northside Zip codes,” Dr. Ken Karris of WGKB Radio, Concordia University set up the question. “Given the adage, “So goes Milwaukee, so goes the state,” how would you curb the presence of illegal firearms in the state?”

Incumbent Gov. Tony Evers got to answer the question first and began by speaking to the previous question about shared revenue. He said communities would get the revenue they need. He did not speak specifically about Milwaukee but did support implementing universal background checks and red flag laws.

Then, it was Republican candidate Tim Michels’ turn. He talked directly about Milwaukee, saying he has spent time there and that he is going to bring crime down, but did not offer how. He did say he wanted to get education scores up. Then, he mentioned Wausau.

”I was up in Wausau this week and I spoke with officials at the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department. They told me that three-quarters, 75% of recent homicides were stabbings. Those weren’t gun violence, those were knife violence.”

7 Investigates looked into that statistic and found it was inaccurate. We looked at court records, consolidating those with multiple defendants but the same victim, and only including incidents that happened between 2018 and the present (that excluded three cases that were filed during that time period, but the incident happened earlier).

Looking at court records between September of this year and 2018, there were 32 homicides or attempted homicides. Two-fifths of those were shootings. Drug overdoses made up a quarter of cases. Stabbings made up 6%.

Taking out the 10 cases that were not fatal, cases where someone delivered drugs to another person resulting in an overdose, made up nearly a third of cases, shootings had one less case than that, and stabbings made up 9%.

Looking at the number of individuals who died by each weapon or method rather than by case, the results are about the same. Shootings, drugs, and stabbings each had one case with two people killed, the rest had single deaths.

If Michels considered recent to be the last three, two, or one year, the numbers change, but drugs and shootings still make up the most homicides. The only metric where stabbings have as high as a percentage as shootings is looking at deaths -- not cases -- between 2020 and the present. Shootings, stabbings, and drugged driving each make up about 19% of homicides, but drug overdoses still make up nearly a third; nowhere near the 75% that Michels claimed during the debate.

7 Investigates reached out to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office. Chief Deputy, and the sole candidate for sheriff, Chad Billeb said he and other department members talked with Michels about the challenges they face as a community and as law enforcement. He said they focused heavily on substance abuse and mental health challenges during those conversations.

However, Michels wanted to know about gun violence. Billeb said he told him there wasn’t as much gun violence here as in other parts of the state, but they shared what they could remember from their own personal experiences.

Billeb believes the information Michels mentioned in the debate may have come from their conversation about mental health and substance abuse.

“In the conversation, we shared that in our experience substance abuse and mental health had a nexus to the violent crimes we investigated and that guns aren’t always involved,” Billeb said in an email. “We shared the story of the two brothers who were stabbed by Stratford along with a few other cases.”

He said they did not use any official data during their conversation, just anecdotal recollection. Like, asking someone how often they sleep during the night and making up a statistic during a candid conversation.

In response to these findings, the Michels campaign stated: “Tim Michels backs law enforcement and is proud to have their support. He will crack down on car thefts, assault, rape, and murder. Whether it’s by firearm, or knife as many of the most recent crimes in Marathon County have been, he can’t and won’t tolerate it.”

Parole, pardons, Gov. Evers’ record

There have been claims made by the Michels campaign that talk about Gov. Evers letting violent criminals out free and mentioning that Republican Gov. Scott Walker never let convicted felons out early on parole. However, those claims mesh two different systems: the parole process and the pardon power.

Parole

According to the Parole Commission, which falls under the Department of Corrections, there are essentially two main types of parole grants: 1) those that are mandatory either by law or set by a judge during sentencing, and 2) those that are discretionary.

Mandatory parole grants include extended supervision, which the truth-in-sentencing law requires after a person has served 100% of the court-imposed confinement time. People under that category are people who commit a felony offense on or after Dec. 31, 1999 and is sentenced to at least one year in prison, is not eligible for parole, and are generally required to serve the entire sentence.

Mandatory release also falls under the mandatory parole category. That is when a person who was convicted of a crime prior to Dec. 31, 1999 and served 67% of a prison sentence. Direct discharge is another mandatory parole, which is when a person is released from prison after serving their entire sentence without community supervision. The last program is a mandatory release of someone who has completed a court-ordered Earned Release Program or Challenge Incarceration Program.

By law, those who are eligible for discretionary parole have the right to be considered for parole, but not necessarily granted. The number of people eligible continues to dwindle, with about 1,700 people incarcerated left who must be considered, according to DOC data. People are eligible if they were convicted of a felony crime before Dec. 31, 1999.

The commission has to consider all of the criteria laid out in law when determining whether to grant discretionary parole.

a. The inmate has become parole or release to extended supervision eligible under s. 304.06, Stats., and s. PAC 1.05.

b. The inmate has served sufficient time so that release would not depreciate the seriousness of the offense.

c. The inmate has demonstrated satisfactory adjustment to the institution.

d. The inmate has not refused or neglected to perform required or assigned duties.

e. The inmate has participated in and has demonstrated sufficient efforts in required or recommended programs which have been made available by demonstrating one

of the following:

1. The inmate has gained maximum benefit from programs.

2. The inmate can complete programming in the community without presenting an undue risk.

3. The inmate has not been able to gain entry into programming and release would not present an undue risk.

f. The inmate has developed an adequate release plan.

g. The inmate is subject to a sentence of confinement in another state or is in the United States illegally and may be deported.

h. The inmate has reached a point at which the commission concludes that release would not pose an unreasonable risk to the public and would be in the interests of justice.

The Parole Commission is made up of a chair, which is appointed by the governor for a two-year term and confirmed by the Senate. It also has three individuals hired using the civil service system and they report to the chair. Outside of the appointment of the chair, the governor, nor any other government body, has influence over whether to grant discretionary parole. However, breaking the number of discretionary parole granted goes down significantly from Gov. Tommy Thompson to Gov. Evers.

• Gov. Thompson – More than 23,000

• Gov. McCallum – More than 2,500

• Gov. Doyle – More than 5,000

• Gov. Walker – More than 650

• Gov. Evers – Less than 500

The Parole Commission states that individuals released since 2019 have reoffended at a far lower rate than individuals released before 2019. It provided this table:

Note: In this context, a “criminal violation” is one that involves a potential violation of Wisconsin’s criminal code, as opposed to being a violation of a rule or condition of the individual’s supervision.

2019-2022 2011-2019 Absconded 6 (1.30%) 57 (8.60%) Criminal Violation 48 (10.41%) 152 (22.93%) Revocation 11 (2.39%) 155 (23.38%) Reincarceration 13 (2.82%) 178 (26.85%)

There have been calls to remove the parole process altogether, however, that would require changes not only to state law, but the constitution.

Pardon

In Wisconsin, the governor is the only person who can pardon anyone with state crimes, but the state constitution discourages pardoning those convicted of treason or who have been impeached. Governors can fully pardon to completely restore that person’s rights or put conditions on the pardon, which limits some of those rights. However, it does not remove the record of the conviction, like when a case is expunged.

According to the Wisconsin Legislative Council, most governors have pardon advisory boards to evaluate applications and make recommendations. The Evers Administration said it created requirements that a person must meet in order to even apply for a pardon request. Those who do not meet all requirements are immediately rejected, a spokesperson said. Those requirements are:

• The individual has completed their sentence;

• It has been at least five years since they completed their sentence (including being “off paper,” which means it has to be not just at least five years since they were incarcerated, but at least five years since they were on any kind of probation, extended supervision, etc.);

• The individual does not have any pending criminal cases or charges in any jurisdiction;

• The individual is not a registered sex offender.

The spokesperson said Gov. Evers has not granted pardons to anyone who has been paroled since 2019. His office has received roughly 2,700 applications, including people who have reapplied after being denied, about 2,000 met those eligibility requirements -- again, including those who reapplied after denial, and about 1,100 have been considered. As of the most recent press release in August, 603 people have been pardoned since Gov. Evers took office, more than any other Wisconsin governor. Gov. Walker did not issue any pardons during his two terms.

To find lists of the people Gov. Evers pardoned, click here.

Similarily, another power governors may exercise is to commute a person’s sentence, which essentially changes the court’s sentence set for that person, typically lessening the sentence. Gov. Evers’ office stated that he refuses to use that power and has been sued for not using that power.

The Michels campaign sent a statement about Gov. Evers’ record on pardoning and parole stating: “Crime is surging in Wisconsin communities big and small. Tony Evers said his prison plan wouldn’t release violent offenders, but he lied. Murderers and rapists have been granted discretionary paroles as he seeks to hit his goal of shrinking the number of prisoners by half. That’s dangerous.”

