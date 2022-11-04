DNR shooting range hours change due to Daylight Saving

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will adjust the operating hours of the Yellowstone, Columbia and Wautoma shooting ranges on Monday, Nov. 7 to accommodate for the light changes with daylight saving time.

This annual adjustment to operating hours is also intended to support safe shooting opportunities while considering reduced daylight for the users.

The hours of the ranges will be from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. to accommodate daylight saving time. These times will remain in place until March 11, 2023, when the hours will return to 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. The operating hours adjustment is a regular annual change.

Yellowstone Shooting Range:

· Nov. 7, 2022 – March 11, 2023

o Wednesday – Monday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

· March 12 – Nov. 5, 2023

o Wednesday – Monday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

(Closed Tuesdays for Law Enforcement Trainings and Maintenance)

Columbia County Shooting Range:

· Nov. 7, 2022 – March 11, 2023

o Thursday – Tuesday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

· March 12 – Nov. 5, 2023

o Thursday – Tuesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

(Closed Wednesdays for Law Enforcement Trainings and Maintenance)

Wautoma Shooting Range:

· Nov. 7, 2022 – March 11, 2023

o Sunday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

· March 12 – Nov. 5, 2023

o Sunday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

