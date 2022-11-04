DNR holds open house for Rib Mountain master plan

News and First Alert Weather App
DNR has Rib Mtn. Master Plan Open House
By Alicia Schumacher
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Department of Natural Resources is collecting feedback about the Rib Mountain master plan. Thursday, it held an open house, the goal was to get public feedback about the expanded plan.

The public open house meeting was held from 4-7 p.m. on Nov. 3, 2022, at the Northcentral Technical College in Wausau.

Some of the updates to the plan included additional ski areas, the development of an extensive network of mountain biking trails, the construction of a small campground, and the expansion of climbing and bouldering opportunities. The DNR is collecting comments both online and in person about the changes.

“We’ve had a number of comments already, there should be a good number here tonight. With things, people would like to see and they don’t want to see,” says DNR state parks director Steve Schmelzer.

The DNR is accepting feedback via email until November 14th. The plan will then be edited before being presented to the Natural Resources Board for approval.

Following the close of the public comment period, the department will summarize the comments and adjust the plan as necessary before proposing the plan for approval to the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board.

According to the DNR, the park has grown in size and popularity over the years and now encompasses nearly 1,600 acres and receives over 400,000 visitors annually.

