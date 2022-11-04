News and First Alert Weather App
Dedication ceremony held for iconic T-Bird Bridge

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - A ribbon cutting and a celebration was held Friday morning outside of Lakeland Union High School to commemorate the T-Bird Bridge.

The bridge was built in 1937 and served as the unofficial welcome to northern Wisconsin. It was removed in 2018 for highway improvements.

Last week the iconic bridge arrived at its final destination after being removed from its spot over Highway 51 years earlier. The bridge was placed on two pillars outside the high school. The school’s mascot is the Thunderbirds.

The bridge’s iconic ‘T-Bird’ graffiti still adorns the beam of the bridge.

Friends of the T-Bird Bridge Committee fundraiser and worked to bring the bridge to high school.

